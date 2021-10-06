WWII feature film 'Silent Night In Algona' is seeking cast Extras from area

The WWII home front drama set in late 1944, "Silent Night In Algona" (inspired by true events) is now opening a public casting call for men, women and children of all ages.

The film, produced by Collective Development Inc. of Lansing, Mich., shoots Oct. 31-Nov. 19 in the Algona, Whittemore and Forest City areas. The shooting takes place Sundays through Fridays, with Saturday being an off day. Persons should email their interest to: silentnightextras@gmail.com.

For consideration, the following information must be included in the email: Name, address, phone number, and email.

Also, send a full-length photograph (taken on a cell phone is fine) and the dates available to film.

For children, a parent or guardian should make the submissions. If cast, persons under the age of 16 must have the talent release form signed by a parent or guardian. The forms will be issued on set the day an Extra starts work.

Many Extras are needed for various days (and night shoots) and producers suggest persons "raid their parents or grandparents closets," thrift stores or wherever, to dress themselves as closely to 1944 as possible. Exterior scenes will likely be cold, so coats will also be needed. If people have other coats than what they'll wear in the film, and that they'll no longer use, the production company will donate them to appropriate area organizations for distribution to those in need.

"Silent Night In Algona," whose story unfolds between October and Christmas Eve, 1944, will be in theaters and on streaming platforms in late fall 2022. A premiere night will be planned for Algona.

"These positions are unpaid," Director Anthony Hornus said. "However, we treat our Extras with the utmost respect. Craft services is available all day or night, if that's the case. Extras will be kept in dry, warm holding areas and the names of all Extras will appear in the movie's end-credit roll."

Persons from anywhere in the area are welcome to submit, he added.

"So, for many of you, being in a movie set for worldwide distribution, it should be an interesting experience in helping us tell a great story," Hornus said. "Helping us tell your story of Algona and Kossuth County, as well as several back stories, when the U.S. Army built a German POW camp in your midst."

