Weekend roundup: West Hancock wrestling qualifies nine for districts

Osage's Nick Fox and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows senior Remington Hanson wrestle in the 145 pound finals at the Class 2A, Sectional 7 meet in Clear Lake on Saturday. Hanson beat Fox by fall at 1:35, to take first place.

Class 1A, Section 11 Tournament: The West Hancock wrestling team had a highly successful day on Saturday at the Class 1A, Section 11 tournament in Manson. The Eagles scored 232.5 team points to finish with the team sectional title, and had nine wrestlers punch their ticket to next week's district tournament.

Freshman Evan Boothroyd advanced for the Eagles at 106, with a 7-1 finals win over North Union freshman Gavyn Morphew. Kellen Smith won the Eagles' second title of the day by beating Pocahontas junior Tyce Ruffridge in the 120 pound finals by an 8-0 major decision.

At 138 pounds, Eagles' junior Matt Larson came away with the win, thanks to an 8-5 victory in the finals over North Union sophomore Dalton Tobin. 152 pound Eagles' junior Kane Zeuhl won the title with a win by fall at 3:38 over Manson-NW Webster junior Christophe Kreuger, while at 160, Bryer Subject beat Ian Kohnen in the finals by a 6-0 decision.

Eagles' senior Justin Ausborn advanced to districts after finishing second, losing by fall in the 170 pound finals to West Bend-Mallard senior Creytan Grimm. At 182, West Hancock freshman Kale Zeuhl also placed second, to advance to the next round.