Weekend roundup: West Hancock wrestling qualifies nine for districts

Class 1A, Section 11 Tournament: The West Hancock wrestling team had a highly successful day on Saturday at the Class 1A, Section 11 tournament in Manson. The Eagles scored 232.5 team points to finish with the team sectional title, and had nine wrestlers punch their ticket to next week's district tournament.
Freshman Evan Boothroyd advanced for the Eagles at 106, with a 7-1 finals win over North Union freshman Gavyn Morphew. Kellen Smith won the Eagles' second title of the day by beating Pocahontas junior Tyce Ruffridge in the 120 pound finals by an 8-0 major decision.
At 138 pounds, Eagles' junior Matt Larson came away with the win, thanks to an 8-5 victory in the finals over North Union sophomore Dalton Tobin. 152 pound Eagles' junior Kane Zeuhl won the title with a win by fall at 3:38 over Manson-NW Webster junior Christophe Kreuger, while at 160, Bryer Subject beat Ian Kohnen in the finals by a 6-0 decision.
Eagles' senior Justin Ausborn advanced to districts after finishing second, losing by fall in the 170 pound finals to West Bend-Mallard senior Creytan Grimm. At 182, West Hancock freshman Kale Zeuhl also placed second, to advance to the next round.
The Eagles finished out the day with wins at 195 and 220 pounds, as Matthew Francis and Cole Kelly both won their first place matches.
On the day, the Eagles came out with seven sectional titles, and two second-place finishes.
West Hancock will wrestle on Tuesday at Regional Duals.
Class 1A, Section 8 Tournament: The West Fork wrestling team finished sixth in the team standings on Saturday at the Class 1A, Section 8 tournament, as the Warhawks pushed through two wrestlers to next week's district tournament.
No. 1 ranked sophomore Kale Petersen advanced with a pair of technical fall victories, and clinched his spot at districts with a 15-0 win over Nashua-Plainfield sophomore Kendrick Huck in the 106 pound finals.
At 285 pounds, West Fork senior Levi Janssen advanced with a second place finish. Janssen lost to North Butler junior Chet Buss in the first place match, and then won a 5-2 decision over Rockford sophomore Marshal Schlader in the wrestleback.
Rockford finished in sixth place as a team, and failed to advance any wrestlers to districts.
Class 2A, Section 12 Tournament: Hampton-Dumont-CAL placed third overall in the team standings on Saturday at the Class 2A, Section 12 Tournament, as the Bulldogs advanced four wrestlers to next Saturday's district tournament.
120 pound junior Jack Showalter was the first Bulldog of the day to make it, with a 2-0 victory over Roland-Story freshman Logan Powers in the finals.
At 152, junior Carl Barkema claimed a win for HDC, after beating Roland-Story freshman Hesston Johnson by fall at 1:03. Tate Schmitt won the 170 pound bracket with a win by fall in the finals over Nick Johnson of AP-GC.
Braden Hanson also qualified for districts with a second-place finish at 160 pounds. Hansen lost in the first-place match to Dike-New Hartford sophomore Nick Reinicke, and then bounced back with a win in the wrestleback match.
Class 2A, Section 11 Tournament: Charles City finished in third place as a team at Saturday's Class 1A, Section 11 tournament in Decorah, and advanced four wrestlers to districts.
Rough Jaeger was the first Comet to advance, with a sudden victory over Crestwood senior Clay Schemmel in the 152 pound finals. Caden Collins finished second at 170 to advance, and junior Tino Tamayo did the same at 220.
Chase Crooks got the win for Charles City at 285 pounds, beating Jackson Blue of North Fayette Valley by fall.
