Weekend roundup: Mason City girls fall just short against Cedar Falls

Going into Saturday's game between Mason City and No. 5 Cedar Falls, it would've been easy to dismiss the Mohawks' chances. Going up against the Tigers, ranked No. 5 in Class 5A, the winless Mohawks didn't seem to have much of a chance.

But thanks to some big offensive performances, Mason City nearly pulled off one of the year's most stunning upsets. In the end Cedar Falls won, 71-69, but the Mohawks walked away with their heads held high.

Junior Jada Williams scored 24 points on Saturday, with 10 rebounds. It was the second time in two days that Williams had double-digit points and rebounds, after she put up a triple double on Friday against Ames.

Four Mason City players scored at least 10 points, with freshman Reggi Spotts scoring 22 points with eight rebounds, while senior Ashley Latham and freshman Grace Berding scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Although the team lost to fall to 0-7, head coach Curt Klaahsen was happy with what he saw.

"We played even with the #5 team in 5A all day, and had two great shots to win the game at the end," Klaahsen said. "Ashley Latham had a great all around game at both ends of the court. Our team continues to grow and improve and we know our best days are ahead."