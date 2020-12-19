Weekend roundup: Mason City girls fall just short against Cedar Falls

Going into Saturday's game between Mason City and No. 5 Cedar Falls, it would've been easy to dismiss the Mohawks' chances. Going up against the Tigers, ranked No. 5 in Class 5A, the winless Mohawks didn't seem to have much of a chance.
But thanks to some big offensive performances, Mason City nearly pulled off one of the year's most stunning upsets. In the end Cedar Falls won, 71-69, but the Mohawks walked away with their heads held high.
Junior Jada Williams scored 24 points on Saturday, with 10 rebounds. It was the second time in two days that Williams had double-digit points and rebounds, after she put up a triple double on Friday against Ames.
Four Mason City players scored at least 10 points, with freshman Reggi Spotts scoring 22 points with eight rebounds, while senior Ashley Latham and freshman Grace Berding scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Although the team lost to fall to 0-7, head coach Curt Klaahsen was happy with what he saw.
"We played even with the #5 team in 5A all day, and had two great shots to win the game at the end," Klaahsen said. "Ashley Latham had a great all around game at both ends of the court. Our team continues to grow and improve and we know our best days are ahead."
Mason City will host Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday night.
Boys Basketball
Cedar Falls 75, Mason City 37: One night after a tough 39-point loss to Ames, Mason City boys head coach Nick Trask challenged his team to bring more intensity to the floor against No. 2 ranked Cedar Falls.
Although the Mohawks wound up losing to the Tigers, 75-37, Trask said that he was "proud of our effort today."
The Tigers took an early lead with a 24 point first quarter. After a 16 points response from Mason City in the second, Cedar Falls held a 31-25 halftime lead.
In the second half, Cedar Falls ran away with the game. The Tigers outscored the Mohawks in the second half, 44-12, to improve to 3-0. Landon Wolf led the way for Cedar Falls with 28 points, while Chase Courbat scored 14.
Junior Corey Miner led the way for Mason City with 13 points, while tying for a team-high three rebounds.
"They brought that intensity in the first half and put themselves in a great position to compete with the #2 team in the state," Trask said. "Miner showed great leadership tonight."
With the loss, Mason City fell to 2-5. The Mohawks will play on Tuesday at Southeast Polk.
This story will be updated as more scores arrive.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
