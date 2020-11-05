'We did it': Osage volleyball dominates Mount Vernon to win first state title in program history

What is unusual is winning so convincingly in the state championship game. After jumping ahead 1-0 in the first two sets, the Mustangs never led again in either of the two sets. Osage led for the entirety of the third set as well.

“That was an amazing feeling,” Johnson said. “We were not expecting that.”

Osage beat Davenport Assumption, 3-1, in the state semifinals on Wednesday. After falling behind 1-0, and winning three sets in a row to complete the comeback, the Green Devils carried their momentum right into the first set of the championship game.

The Green Devils jumped out to a 9-3 lead before the Mustangs called a timeout. After the timeout, Osage went on a 16-2 run to win the first set in dominating fashion, 25-6.

“I just felt like we had the momentum,” senior Ellie Bobinet said. “We just knew we had it.”

But the Mustangs were a defending state champions for a reason, and fought to get back into the second set. The score was tied at 7-7.

“Your fear is just like, you’re so hyped up and then you deflate during that second set,” senior Paige Kisley said. “We wanted to keep up on our energy. We knew they were going to come back for a fight.”