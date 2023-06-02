To support visitors at DenimFest, US Cellular was equipped for increased demand for wireless access around Heritage Park of North Iowa during Memorial Day weekend.

Since most attendees relied on their smartphones to stay connected with family and friends, share photos and post social media updates, US Cellular brought in a Cell on Light Truck, also referred to as a COLT, to increase wireless capacity during the three-day music festival held May 26-28.

The COLT provided added network capacity for increased data usage and supported a larger volume of phone calls and texts due to the event. This temporary site also increased US Cellular’s network capacity in Forest City.

The COLT also can be deployed to establish instant communication for responders to natural disasters and emergency situations when landline communications are interrupted. US Cellular plans to deploy the COLT for 10 events throughout this spring, summer, and fall in Iowa. A COLT will be utilized for the ABATE of Iowa Freedom Rally in Algona, IndyCar race weekend at Iowa Speedway in Newton, RAGBRAI, IGHSAU Softball State Tournament in Fort Dodge, and Guthrie’s River Ruckus.

US Cellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry innovations designed to help customers stay connected. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services.