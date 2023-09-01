As The Forest Theatre prepares to celebrate its 10-year anniversary in November, the theater’s board of directors has launched a “Gold Star” fundraising effort that seeks to raise $50,000 to support current operations and help make much-needed improvements. Immediate needs include new theater seats and a new HVAC system.

“We are grateful for the many ways the community has supported The Forest Theatre throughout the last 10 years,” said Dave Arndt, who serves on the board of directors of Forest City Entertainment Inc., the 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization that owns and operates the theater.

Arndt said community support will continue to be vital as the theater seeks to make enhancements for the future. Tax-deductible donations of any amount can be made online through a GoFundMe fundraiser at www.gofundme.com/p/theforesttheatre or via check. Donations made by check can be mailed to: Forest City Entertainment, Inc., P.O. Box 306, Forest City, Iowa, 50436. Checks should be made payable to Forest City Entertainment, Inc. (please note “Gold Star” on the memo line).

The names of all “Gold Star” contributors will be recognized on gold stars displayed in the theater’s front lobby windows through the end of 2023. Donors may also choose to give anonymously.

Members of the community are also invited to get involved by offering their ideas, time, and talent as member of the new Forest Theatre Community Advisory Committee. Committee members will have an opportunity to offer input and become more involved as the theater seeks to make enhancements and expand its offerings in years to come. Those interested in joining the Community Advisory Committee should contact Shawn Keeper at shawn@forestcityia.com or 641-585-5560.

Prior to being purchased by Forest City Entertainment, Inc., The Forest Theatre had been privately owned and closed its doors in 2011. An outpouring of community support from volunteers, donors, and contractors made it possible to purchase the theater and a new digital projector system, along with making improvements to the restrooms, electrical system, lobby, and concession area. The Forest Theatre reopened its doors in November 2013 and has been serving movie-goers in the community for the last decade.

Forest City Entertainment Inc.’s board of directors is made up of community members and representatives from Forest City Economic Development. Current board members include Dave Arndt, Steve Bakke, Beth Bilyeu, Mason Harms, Shawn Keeper, Dave Kingland, H.P. Kobriger, Gary Ludwig, Allison Lycke, Shelley Robson, and Kristi Wiley.

For more information about The Forest Theatre and current movie show times, visit The Forest Theatre Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/TheForestTheatre.