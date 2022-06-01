Senator Ernst tours Hanson Career Center, test drives electric concept RV

The John V. Hanson Career Center was a June 1 Hancock County stop for Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) on her 99-county tour.

Ernst toured the entire facility, visited with students and educators, and learned about career training programs offered at the trade center. Director Jim Haag led a tour through each program room as well as a student work and reading room. He oversees the Forest City-based partnership between North Iowa Area Community College and Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Lake Mills, and North Iowa High Schools.

One of the big industry and business partners, Winnebago Industries, was represented by Chad Reece, its director of corporate relations.

“This is seen as an incubator to increase technical knowledge across all of our platforms,” said Reece while explaining how the center can help develop necessary work skills beyond the specific programs. Those programs include advanced manufacturing, construction trades, information technology, and health careers.

North Iowa High School construction trades student Grant Walsh of Buffalo Center talked about how beneficial the program was for him personally. He noted that he intends to work for Winnebago Industries after receiving a job offer through the program.

“I was really sold on it because I’m not a huge book work kind of guy,” Walsh said. “I’m really hands on. I was really, really happy that this was available to me.”

In addition, Reece and other Winnebago Industries representatives invited Ernst to drive the company’s first electric concept recreational vehicle in the front parking lot. She took him up on the offer for a test drive, saying “see you all later; is there a local Dairy Queen?” before shifting it into gear for a very quiet ride.

“This represents advanced work going on with our company to advance toward electric vehicles,” Reece said. Winnebago Industries officials noted the concept is still in the research phase. The electric vehicle concept has not yet extended to electric RV production. Ernst was assured the concept vehicle she was driving already has enough energy on a full battery to last two or three full days in the field.

Director Haag informed Ernst about the center’s five simulation rooms while showing her the full hospital simulation room. He said students get a true hands-on learning experience there. He also noted how the room is used by the Forest City Ambulance Service for its EMT courses.

“We need a lot of them,” Ernst said.

“We’re trying to build a pipeline to feed the workforce,” said Haag before heading to the construction trades and advanced manufacturing rooms, where students that complete the programs receive NIACC certifications.

“There is lots of construction-based learning in here,” said Haag, noting local partnerships with businesses such as Kingland Construction. “They get the opportunity to go out and see the day-to-day operations, which is really good.”

The advanced manufacturing room currently features 12 high-tech welding stations, each with its own exhaust ventilation and lighting as well as virtual welders, which Haag showed Ernst.

“They are truly virtual,” he said. “You put them on and you have sound and video. The instructor can walk them through it.”

The center serves primarily 12th grade as well as 11th grade high school students.

“It’s difficult to put people out here for a half day during their freshman and sophomore year, with all the credit requirements,” FCHS Principal Ken Baker said. “They need to get four years of English, three years of math and so on, so that’s been challenging. But it’s been a great first year coming out of the pandemic. This program is probably maxed out in terms of numbers for this year.”

Baker said school staff talks often with FCHS students about the opportunities available at the center. It includes instilling a sentiment that people who are “willing to work hard and come to work every day” can often advance quickly in their chosen area.

Haag said there is currently ample capacity for about 80 students to take advantage of the center's programs, or about 20 per program. The last high-tech space toured on this day was a 22-workstation information technology room used for working on computer networking, programming, operating systems, and more. The center partnered with Next Generation Technologies of Buffalo Center in developing the space.

Haag said Stellar Industries partnered with the center for a tall 3D printer in the classroom. He said students can engage in 3D printing of parts and components that can be incorporated into a shell home they design.

“A 3D printer that can help build a home in a short period of time, hopefully it’s a wave of the future,” Ernst said.

Ernst said she has long wanted to see more trade skills taught in Iowa high schools. She said she is encouraged that this trade center model of partnering with local industries and businesses can fill educational and occupational training needs of more Iowa students.

“We do want to focus on getting this type of training into our rural communities,” Ernst said. “You are going to produce young men and women that will immediately go into their communities with job skills.”

Ernst said there are opportunities to modernize and increase federal funding and grants, such as the Pell Grant. It could help support such the training programs for better meeting the needs of students and local employers.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

