Osage installs EV charging stations

Osage has gone electric.

Osage Municipal Utilities recently installed three electronic vehicle (EV) charging stations in town. Each can charge two vehicles at once. These are level two chargers that are 240 volt, 48 amp and can deliver up to 11.5 kilowatts. They are located in the public parking lot in downtown Osage, southwest of Tres Amigos.

According to Stacy Walsh, general manager of Osage Municipal Utilities, these chargers were made possible thanks to a resolution that was approved to submit an application to the Iowa DOT Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust Funding Cycle in December of 2019. The application for a zero emission vehicle charging infrastructure grant was also submitted at that time. In September of 2020, Walsh learned that they were awarded the grant.

The charging stations have been uploaded to the electric vehicle charging station map that is in many electric vehicles, allowing owners of these vehicles to know that Osage has these chargers.

OMU applied for the grant to get these EV charging stations as a way to promote economic development for Osage, according to Walsh. When people see Osage is on the EV charging map and stop to charge their car, they can visit local restaurants and shop at local businesses, she said. The EV chargers were purposely installed in the public parking lot because of the proximity to Main Street.

According to plugshare.com, which is one of these charging maps, the number of EV charging stations increased from under 10,000 in 2012 to over 80,000 in 2019. Iowa has just over 1,000. California by far has the most EV charging stations in the country.

At this time, there will not be a fee for the electricity used by the EV charging station. As a way to promote and help local businesses, OMU is doing this as a donation. OMU will monitor the usage of these EV charging stations, and they can be retro-fitted if OMU decides to add a fee in the future. This will not affect our customer’s rates in anyway and OMU staff will perform any preventative maintenance.

In service since the week of Thanksgiving, Walsh said they have checked the meter.

“It got more than what we thought,” Walsh said at the Dec. 6. Osage City Council meeting. “But it’s not going to be a lot. Whenever our board members sent us a picture, it was a Mitchell County car plugged in and a Minnesota car plugged in. That’s our hope, to help with economic development for the town of Osage and get people to come in and park their car, get something to eat or go shopping.”

It took a year after OMU ordered the EV charging stations for them to arrive, according to Walsh. The initial order for the charging stations was placed in December of 2020. But with supply chain problems, delivery of the charging stations was delayed until late summer of 2021.

When asked if they might expand the number of charge stations, Walsh said, “Since they are so new, we want to monitor the usage for a few months before any other decisions are made.”

“It was nice to see the project be completed,” Walsh added. A customer’s car charging is a wonderful sight to Walsh.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

