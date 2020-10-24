No sleeves, no problem for powerhouse St. Ansgar

“First, it starts with the kids,” Clevenger said. “They’re obviously doing the work. We have high expectations for them, we ask a lot of them, they give us a lot. Our expectation is they’re going to work in the weight room year-round and they do a great job at that. I think that’s helped set the culture here.”

Now in his 21st-year as head coach, Clevenger has his guys poised for another state title run. The second-ranked Saints, led by Cole, senior Carter Salz and junior Lorne Isler, now hold an undefeated 8-0 record.

Despite what fans outside the program think about expectations and where the team could end up at the end of the year, players and coaches inside the program have a different mentality.

“We just take it one game at a time right now,” Cole said. “We’re just trying to make it to next week all of us, wearing our masks, making sure that we don’t get sick. We just really want to be at the next game.”

The next game for Cole and the Saints is at home against South Winneshiek next Friday.

If the Saints make it to the UNI-Dome this season, one thing is for certain according to the program: maybe their opponent is lucky those games aren’t played outside.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.