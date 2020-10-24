No sleeves, no problem for powerhouse St. Ansgar

There’s a tradition that dates back years for the St. Ansgar football program.
No, the tradition I’m talking about isn’t necessarily the 13 times making the state playoffs, or the five trips to the UNI-Dome in the two decades since head coach Drew Clevenger took over.
The tradition revolves around toughness – both physical and mental.
The Saints have been known around North Iowa for their hard-nose, smash-mouth style of wishbone offense for the better part of 20 years. That’s physically tough football.
Maybe lesser known to other area teams, but better known in the small town of St. Ansgar, is no matter how cold it gets – nobody wears long sleeves. Not one player in Friday night’s 56-14 win over West Fork at home – playing or standing on the sideline – had sleeves on.
It was close to 25 degrees. That’s mentally tough football.
“We just think that when we’re personally tough, we think that the weather shouldn’t really affect us,” senior running back Ryan Cole said. “When we practice we don’t wear sleeves. We just try to be tough, regardless of how cold it is.”
Cole was a big part of the win over West Fork in the second round of the playoffs. He rushed for four touchdowns, caught one touchdown and had an interception. He, and the rest of the team, love the no-sleeves mentality.
Clevenger laughed when asked about the tradition.
“That’s not me,” Clevenger said. “Our kids buy into it. I do have a rule that if you’re going to carry the ball in the game, you’re not going to wear sleeves for us. We just believe in that.”
But how did the rule develop from anyone who runs the ball isn’t allowed to wear sleeves, to nobody on the whole team can wear sleeves?
“Over the years, it’s kind of been a pride thing for us and our kids,” Clevenger said. “That’s just what we do. It’s not a team-mandated thing.”
Clevenger swears it’s not a rule that the coaches enforce. In fact, he tells the freshmen every year that they can wear whatever they want at practice and when they stand on the sideline on Friday nights.
“But I think they want to be a part of it too,” Clevenger said. “The guys that are playing, when they were freshmen, they did it and it’s just kind of tradition that’s started.”
The no-sleeves rule wasn’t always around. But neither was the wishbone power rushing attack. When Clevenger took over as head coach in 2000, there were some growing pains. In his first year as head coach, the Saints went 2-7.
Since then, the program has had double-digit playoff appearances, five trips to the UNI-Dome and a state championship in 2011.
“First, it starts with the kids,” Clevenger said. “They’re obviously doing the work. We have high expectations for them, we ask a lot of them, they give us a lot. Our expectation is they’re going to work in the weight room year-round and they do a great job at that. I think that’s helped set the culture here.”
Now in his 21st-year as head coach, Clevenger has his guys poised for another state title run. The second-ranked Saints, led by Cole, senior Carter Salz and junior Lorne Isler, now hold an undefeated 8-0 record.
Despite what fans outside the program think about expectations and where the team could end up at the end of the year, players and coaches inside the program have a different mentality.
“We just take it one game at a time right now,” Cole said. “We’re just trying to make it to next week all of us, wearing our masks, making sure that we don’t get sick. We just really want to be at the next game.”
The next game for Cole and the Saints is at home against South Winneshiek next Friday.
If the Saints make it to the UNI-Dome this season, one thing is for certain according to the program: maybe their opponent is lucky those games aren’t played outside.
