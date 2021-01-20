Lichtsinn RV donates over $27,000 to area schools, organizations

Lichtsinn RV and its team of employees donated more than $27,000 to select organizations for the 2020 calendar year through the Lichtsinn RV WE CARE Charitable Giving Program.

The WE CARE Program is the giving arm of Lichtsinn RV, the closest RV Dealer to Winnebago Industries, located in Forest City. According to a release, it is the Top North American Winnebago dealership for the past six years.

The WE CARE Charitable Giving Program provides donations annually to four to six chosen organizations. Lichtsinn RV team members are encouraged to donate to these organizations and Lichtsinn RV has committed to match employee contributions to the selected organizations.

According to the release, the organizations that received 2020 donations included: Winnebago County Relay for Life, the Forest City Community School District, Forest City Sports Boosters, Forest City Education Foundation, Forest City Public Library, Forest City Ambulance, and Hanson Family Life Center.

The selected WE CARE organizations eligible for an employee match for 2021 include: The Forest City Community School District, Lake Mills Community School District, Forest City Education Foundation, Winnebago County Relay for Life, and the Bear Creek Golf Course.