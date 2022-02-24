Landowners form Iowa Easement Team to challenge proposed carbon pipelines

Hundreds of Iowa landowners have hired Omaha-based Domina Law and launched the Iowa Easement Team to challenge proposed Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator CO2 Ventures carbon pipeline projects. The Summit pipeline is proposed to cut across Hancock County and surrounding counties.

“We believe a united legal strategy gives us the best chance to defend ourselves against these proposed pipelines," said Cynthia Hansen, who is a century farm owner from Shelby County. "None of us can successfully fight them on our own, but if we work together we can protect each other and all of Iowa from these unnecessary projects. That’s why we created the Iowa Easement Team.”

The Iowa Easement Team is a group of hundreds of landowners along both pipeline routes. They have banded together to refuse to sign easement agreements with the pipeline companies, defend property rights during the Iowa Utilities Board hearings, and to not negotiate unless absolutely necessary.

Domina Law has a strong track record of organizing landowners against pipeline projects, successfully protecting landowner’s rights handling over 200 lawsuits and appeals related to the TransCanada Keystone XL pipeline in Nebraska. After 11 years of legal battles, TransCanada abandoned the project and rescinded easements it had previously taken across Domina Law’s clients’ land.

Members of the Iowa Easement Team have formally requested a meeting with Governor Reynolds, saying she has the power to stop the pipeline projects and ensure the passage of the eminent domain bill, Senate File 2160.

Anyone interested in joining forces with other affected landowners, or who simply want to support IET’s mission, can visit www.iowaeasement.org for more information.

