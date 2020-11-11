Importance of general fund emphasized at Osage school board meeting

Sigel then asked why the state cares about spending authority?

"If we go back to when the formula was originated, spending was all over the place," he said. "Some districts spent more per pupil and some districts spent less per pupil. What they want to do is come in and equalize educational opportunities.

“To do that, they had to have a way to ensure that very property-rich areas didn’t raise and spend way more than property-poor districts. They created this concept called spending authority. It enforced that equity of expenditure.”

Spending authority is funded by a combination of state aid and property taxes. It is illegal for a school district to exceed total spending authority for a year. Doing so caused the forced closure of schools such as Russell and Farragut. Therefore Osage and all Iowa districts place great emphasis on this factor.

Sigel noted Iowa is one of five states to best weather the recent fiscal storm.

“The good news is you’re in great shape now,” Sigel said of Osage. “The biggest challenge you’re going to have now is managing your property tax rate. You might have to make some spending reductions over the next couple years to keep things moving in the right direction."