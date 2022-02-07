 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heidi Willrett joins One Vision as chief human resources officer

  • Updated
Heidi Willrett

On Feb. 4, One Vision officials announced that Heidi Willrett has joined the organization as chief human resources officer.

Willrett brings 26 years of experience working with a large and diverse workforce. She will direct hiring, training, staff relations, and retention for more than 450 employees.

One Vision is a nonprofit organization that provides services to individuals with disabilities. The One Vision service area includes Garner, Lake Mills, Clear Lake, Mason City, Fort Dodge, Osage, Webster City, Ventura, and Nora Springs.

“We know the importance of workplace culture and investing in our employees to grow retention,” One Vision CEO Mark Dodd said. “Heidi knows North Iowans from her more than two decades with large and diverse workforces. Every employee matters here at One Vision, and we look forward to having her on board.”

As former Senior Colleague Relations Partner at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center and Network, Willrett brings expertise in navigating large healthcare organizations to One Vision’s disability services. Those services are comprised of community-based site homes, intermediate care facilities, residential care facilities, day habilitation, community employment, hourly supported community living, respite care, host homes, and a children’s autism center.

Willrett is a longtime resident of Mason City, where she resides with her husband, Brian, their twin sons, Jack and Holden, who are juniors at Newman High School, and their two dogs. A graduate of Luther College, Willrett has a degree in psychology. She has served various board roles for the Human Resources Association of North Iowa.

One Vision inspires individuals to lead their most meaningful life by helping them achieve personal independence, providing and assisting them with daily living skills. 

