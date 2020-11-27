Health center braces for winter

Mitchell County Regional Health Center is bracing for what experts believe will be a long winter.

Currently, the hospital is sending COVID-19 patients to other clinics, but if cases continue to rise, the flood could back up in Osage.

“We continue to see an uptick in the number of patients with respiratory symptoms,” said Elaine Barreca, senior director of Public Relations at MCRHC. “It's too soon to tell how the winter will fare. However, we are preparing for a continued surge."

Barreca said the public plays a role in helping to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. She said the hospital encourages wearing of face masks, social distancing and hand washing.

“Our clinics in Osage and St. Ansgar are operating as usual," she said. "We have temporarily closed our Riceville location and redirected staffing to our other clinics."

Barreca also said the separate Respiratory Care Areas are also open Monday through Saturday, and our ER is open 24/7. At this time, she said the clinic transfers any patients with COVID-19 who need hospitalization to other facilities.