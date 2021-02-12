Hands-on work opportunities growing for students at NIACC

Since the start of the new school year, North Iowa Area Community College has worked to give students more opportunities in their fields of study and future careers.

The two-year postsecondary school in Mason City has added classes that focus on career development and hands-on work available to students in both high school and college.

NIACC has partnered with local school districts and employers in nine different counties to give high school students an early look at work life. The classes are designed to give two credits towards college and two credits towards high school.

“I just think it’s great when we can partner with a community college and give kids dual credits,” Osage educator Tracie Kofoot said. “It gives them a feeling of more empowerment for their future.”

Kofoot taught WBL 100: Exploring Careers to her students. During her class, she’s had Kati Henry from the Osage Chamber of Commerce talk about job opportunities in Mitchell County, and has taken deeper dives into different careers with students.

In the class, students were able to choose two different careers that they were interested in and learn more about the careers by getting hands-on experience. Osage senior Paige Kisley chose accounting and physical therapy.