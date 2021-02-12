Hands-on work opportunities growing for students at NIACC

Since the start of the new school year, North Iowa Area Community College has worked to give students more opportunities in their fields of study and future careers.
The two-year postsecondary school in Mason City has added classes that focus on career development and hands-on work available to students in both high school and college.
NIACC has partnered with local school districts and employers in nine different counties to give high school students an early look at work life. The classes are designed to give two credits towards college and two credits towards high school.
“I just think it’s great when we can partner with a community college and give kids dual credits,” Osage educator Tracie Kofoot said. “It gives them a feeling of more empowerment for their future.”
Kofoot taught WBL 100: Exploring Careers to her students. During her class, she’s had Kati Henry from the Osage Chamber of Commerce talk about job opportunities in Mitchell County, and has taken deeper dives into different careers with students.
In the class, students were able to choose two different careers that they were interested in and learn more about the careers by getting hands-on experience. Osage senior Paige Kisley chose accounting and physical therapy.
"I definitely didn’t really know what accounting was. There was a lot of different career paths in the accounting field. You can work with big people or little people," Kisley said. "With physical therapy, it was nice to get hands on experience to see what it’s like in a small town or big town."
Kisley says job shadowing both careers helped her decide what she was interested in more.
When Kofoot first went to college, she initially earned a degree in human services. After deciding she wanted to work closer with students, she went back and earned a degree in education.
“I’m just trying to help kids break down what it is they want to do, instead of making the same mistake that I did,” Kofoot said. “It wasn’t a mistake, but it’s debt. Maybe if I had a class like this, I would’ve been able to isolate an area I was more interested in to start with.”
After initial secondary courses, the level of complexity, commitment and resources for students go up. Students can do job shadows, group projects and workplace tours. Eventually, they can earn paid or unpaid internships and pre-apprenticeships through career preparation.
Some of the career options include HVAC (heating, ventilation and cooling), welding, carpentry and industrial maintenance repair. NIACC is looking to add more opportunities in information technology and human services.
“The things that they’re doing in high school actually help them to continue through their college or apprenticeship program with the business,” said Melinda McGregor, director of Emerging Workforce Solutions for NIACC.
After career preparation, students can take part in career training. This is where the student can earn an apprenticeship and on-the-job training that could lead to future employment.
An example of one such opportunity, NIACC is working with Franklin General Hospital in Hampton to coordinate an apprenticeship in phlebotomy.
McGregor is hoping to have even more local businesses work with the college in the future to continue to provide career experiences for students.
