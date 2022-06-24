Hancock County rural residents can use Landfill of North Iowa on July 1

Rural Hancock County residents may begin taking their recycling, garbage, refuse, and yard waste items to the Landfill of North Iowa on July 1 after county supervisors unanimously approved an ordinance cementing their agreement with the landfill on June 20.

The action was taken following a public hearing. No oral or written comments were received. Board Chair Jerry Tlach said it was a step in the right direction for meeting the needs of the county’s rural residents “just to get where they can take it to the landfill.”

“We’ve paid and are accepted to start July 1,” said Tlach.

Four days earlier, the board approved a resolution regarding a five-year payment installment contract on $100,445 in costs with the Landfill of North Iowa to become a member. The operating agreement of the landfill requires the county to pay an upfront membership fee in addition to an annual operating fee. The landfill board allowed Hancock County to pay its membership fee through a five-year contract with annual payments of $20,089, due on July 1 of each year.

“I hear people are really appreciative if we can get something going again,” supervisor Sis Greiman said.

Upon Hancock County becoming an official member of the landfill on July 1, Hancock County rural residents will be able to utilize multiple services of the landfill. The board noted in a news release that recyclables can be placed in the drop-off containers on site there. Rural county residents may also utilize the other landfill services, at the landfill rates, for disposal of other items.

County officials remind rural residents that all loads into the landfill must be tarped. The Landfill of North Iowa is located at 15942 Killdeer Avenue in Clear Lake. The phone number for residents to call the Landfill of North Iowa is 1-877-LANDFIL. For more information, residents may visit the Landfill of North Iowa website at https://landfillnorthiowa.org. It currently lists the landfill's hours of operation as 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The landfill is closed on Sundays.

The board of supervisors also continues to look at bringing back recycling drop sites in Crystal Lake, Kanawha, Klemme, and Miller. Chris LaMont of Midwest Waste, who is offering a one-year recycling service contact with the county for those sites, provided an update on getting special collection containers to help curb illegal dumping that led to closing the sites in the past.

Due to supply delays in getting those specialty containers that can help limit larger items, LaMont said, so far, he has not found another recycling company with any of the containers for sale. He said estimates for delivery on orders are 20 weeks.

“I’m hoping to contact someone else in the meantime,” LaMont said. “I’m still hoping to have something available in the next several weeks, not 20 weeks.”

LaMont said a goal is to have something no later than July, even if it requires Midwest Waste employees building something themselves. He promised to keep supervisors informed of any progress.

After hearing from Ethan Taube of Landus, supervisors approved a planned upgrade of upgrade of the company’s anhydrous facilities at its Britt location off Highway 18.

“We’re looking to upgrade at our Britt location by investing lots in modernizing our facilities and bringing them up to speed from a safety perspective,” Taube said.

Taube also said the existing facilities there are no longer big enough for the company’s needs. He noted that the smaller existing tanks slow transports and create more wait times, so another intent of the project is to help keep product moving. Taube said a 90,000 gallon tank will be transported from another location to be set up with new plant equipment.

Taube said that with Hancock County’s and Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship approval, work on the project can begin in early July. A crew is already in place for moving tanks.

“We’re basically ready to go,” he said. “I can’t tell you how excited we are to invest in this from an organizational standpoint.”

It is not yet known when the new Britt plant will be placed into service.

County engineer Jeremy Purvis reported that weed spraying around county bridges has been recently completed. He added that spraying of roadside ditches in the county is occurring in the next two weeks.

Purvis also reported that the center lines on all county roads are planned to be painted yellow by a contractor this year, but there is a delay in getting yellow paint due to supply-chain issues. He said that the county signed off on a quote to get the paint back in February, noting that a resin contained in the paint could also be contributing to the long lead time.

Supervisors certified the costs of the primary election held in Hancock County on June 7 at a total cost of $19,021. Supervisor Greiman said it doesn’t seem like that long ago when it only cost about $6,000.

“People don’t realize what it costs for an election,” supervisor Gary Rayhons said.

Deputy Auditor Jolene Leerar said that even though there will be more ballots for the general election, the costs probably won’t be significantly higher.

“Al our precincts are open and the tabulating machines are used,” she said. “It’s going to be around that $20,000 no matter what.”

In other business, supervisors:

Approved the addition of Ryan Hiscocks, Hiscocks Enterprises LLC, to the county’s list of contractors for drainage work orders.

Set a public hearing for 9:15 a.m. on July 11 regarding plans, specifications, form of contract, and total estimated replacement cost of the Hancock County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center HVAC system.

Approved an agreement for professional watchman services for 2022 general engineering services with Bolton & Menk Inc. It could provide for reduced costs for some preliminary services.

Editor's Note: The Hancock County Board of Supervisors and Auditor provided information included in this article.

