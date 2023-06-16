Adam and Denise Upmeyer of Garner joked to their daughter about building their own venue when she was planning her wedding for last summer. While their daughter did not want to wait for them to build one, the Upmeyers decided to go through with their idea.

They are building an event center and campground one block north of the State Street/Highway 18 intersection in Garner.

Up 4 Celebrations is expected to be completed within the next 12-18 months and will be used for weddings, class reunions, family reunions, corporate events, wedding showers, baby showers and more.

“Our local community goes out of town for events, some go to Duncan, Northwood and Clear Lake, and most of those people say that if they could have something right here, they would use it,” said Adam.

Last year, the city of Garner began considering building an event center at the golf course. The city stepped back from the project after discovering the costs, which would have resulted in a tax increase for Garner residents.

“With Adam and Denise Upmeyer, two life-long Garner residents, I couldn’t think of anyone better to have this project,” said Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt.

The venue will sit on a seven-acre property and will be roughly 10,500 square feet. The building will have two areas. The smaller 40 feet wide by 56 feet long room with 14 feet tall vaulted ceilings will seat up to 250 people. The larger 56 feet wide by 84 feet long room will have an 18 feet tall open-truss style ceiling and seat up to 300 people seated at tables.

In the back, the venue will also have a 4,700-square-foot courtyard with a 27,000-square-foot retention pond. The 30-lot campground will be built to the west of the pond.

The event center will follow a white-and-black accented farmhouse style that will allow people to decorate the center any way they wish. It will feature a DJ area, caterer’s kitchen, bar and bride and groom lounges.

Up 4 Celebrations will offer basic décor essentials for guests to use, like tablecloths, chair covers and vases.

“We’re excited for events to be there,” said Adam. “We want to help your weekend go well. So if we can help with tables and chairs or she (Denise) has decorating ideas that she can help with or whatever those things might be, we will be there through the process.”

The Upmeyers hope to have the concrete poured soon and will begin construction within the next few weeks.

“The city of Garner is very lucky to have people like Adam and Denise that are willing to invest back into their hometown,” Schmidt said.