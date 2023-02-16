Describe your education and career path:

After graduation, I attended Iowa State University. During the first year, I decided to switch from pre-architecture to pre-landscape architecture. During the first semester of the program, I realized I made the right decision. I continued my studies,staying active with various organizations on campus. I spent a partial semester studying abroad in Coyhaique, Chile with the National Outdoor Leadership School. I graduated Cum Laude in 2017 from the 5-year professional program with a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture and Environmental Studies. During school, I had various employment opportunities. I was a research assistant under Professor Mimi Wagner researching river trail corridors. I also interned for RDG Planning & Design in Des Moines during the spring and summer of my fourth year. I returned to work for them full-time post-graduation, and remain with them today. I have had the opportunity to work on projects across the United States, from a collegiate sports complex for the University of Connecticut to a complete streetscape design for the University of North Dakota. I have also worked in many towns across the state, from small projects in towns of 500 to the youth sports complex at the Field of Dreams movie site and a proposed whitewater park along the Des Moines and Raccoon Rivers in downtown Des Moines. During this time, I was also studying for my licensure exams and became a Professional Landscape Architect in Sept. 2020. A year ago, I was presented with an opportunity to return to my alma mater, Iowa State, and teach in the Savanna Studio, which travels across the western and southern US. I have been teaching full-time at Iowa State as a lecturer for the past year and a half while continuing to practice part-time in Des Moines.

What led you to choose this career path?

I always had an interest in design and art and had been heavily considering architecture. When I went to Iowa State, I misunderstood landscape architecture and the profession. A college professor (and now a colleague of mine), Associate Professor Michael Martin, taught an introductory design course required for all freshmen. During this class, I learned the full extent of opportunities that a landscape architect had, from designing parks and urban plazas, to working in National Parks. I've always had a love for the outdoors, and it seemed like a perfect marriage between design and nature.

What are some of the challenges of your career?

It can be a very stressful career at times. We are constantly working to meet client deadlines while providing meaningful designs that are good for the public. It is also a very misunderstood profession, so I spend a lot of time telling people "No, I don't mow lawns." Many times, our clients and communities we are working with don't know what they need. It creates a journey for us, to take together, to discover a solution that fits their needs, while creating a meaningful place that improves the lives of those it touches. What we design gets built, and could have a 50-year life span or longer. The challenge of meeting their needs, while protecting the environment and biodiversity can be daunting.

What are some of the advantages of your career?

My favorite aspect has been the ability to shape a community and getting to see my ideas built. We change people's lives and typically they don't even know it. I remember talking to a college friend about a park in her community (Overland Park, KS). She was saying how much she loved the park and always loved seeing families in the area. It was a project designed by my company that I assisted on and she had no idea! Now that I've moved on to higher education, my favorite aspect has been seeing students learn, understand, and make connections. There is no greater feeling than watching a student finally understand a concept.

What are your future plans?

As of now, that is very much up in the air! I am currently exploring graduate schools to continue a career in academia. However, I love designing and plan to continue practicing landscape architecture in some capacity.

What are your hobbies or other interests?

Running, photography, and spending time outdoors. I ran cross country in high school and fell out of running when I got to college. However, I have rediscovered it with the help of some old high school buddies. I find it a great stress reliever! I have run a couple of half marathons with the guys and will be training for my first marathon this summer. I have a group of friends who bike together on regular occasions. This group led me to join my first RAGBRAI this past summer, riding every mile. I also love coming home and spending time with my family.

Any special memories of FCHS?

Some of my favorite memories from FCHS are from marching band, speech, and cross country. I remember all of the joking around during cross-country practice trying to see how much distance we could cut off. I remember the rewards of all the time spent at marching band practice with our Division I ratings at the state band competition. They were always a fun time and a great celebration of a lot of hard work.

How did growing up in a small town affect your life and career path?

Growing up in a small town causes you, for better or worse, to get to know the people around you very well. The community it distilled in me drives me to fully get to know a community when I am designing for them. I believe this makes me a better designer. It also inspires me to build my own community around me. It's funny, I always say Des Moines feels like a big, small town. Once you get rooted in the community, you run into people you know everywhere. It helps to make the city cozy, and feels like home.