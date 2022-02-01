Sierra Club decries Summit pipeline petition filing without list of properties

On Jan. 28, Summit Carbon Solutions filed its petition for a hazardous liquid pipeline permit with the Iowa Utilities Board.

According to a Sierra Club Iowa Chapter news release, the permit application is despite overwhelming opposition from landowners, counties, and everyday Iowans.

Sierra Club Iowa Chapter points to the long list of objections submitted to the IUB, the tone of the informational meetings, and the fact that half of the counties along Summit’s proposed route have submitted objections to the use of eminent domain for the private project.

“Since these pipelines have been announced, I have yet to speak with a single landowner who is supportive of the project,” said conservation program coordinator Jessica Mazour of the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter. “Despite what Summit wants the public and our state legislators to believe, the opposition is widespread and diverse. We are Republicans, Democrats, farmers, environmentalists, young, old and everything in between. When unlikely allies can come together like this, we know this isn’t a Republican or Democrat issue - it’s a right or a wrong issue. It’s pretty clear this is just plain wrong.”

In the petition, Summit failed to include a list of properties (Exhibit H) where it will be seeking eminent domain. Mazour said objectors believe that is because, unlike what Summit says publicly, it would be very clear that they have little support.

Instead Summit said “it is uncertain at this time whether and to what extent the right of eminent domain will be required. Summit will update Exhibit “H” prior to the hearing being scheduled or pursuant to the procedural schedule.”

“We believe Summit has very few signed easements at this point," said Wally Taylor, who is an attorney for the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter. "That is why they don't want to file Exhibit H now. Summit has been putting out PR that they have hundreds of signed easements and are getting more all the time. They should be required to file Exhibit H to prove this.”

The Sierra Club says that this process that allows a company to delay filing a list of landowners who have signed easements and those who have clearly said no, encourages the company to continue harassing the landowners throughout the process.

“When is the state going to step in and protect us from this abusive company that continues to harass us and our neighbors? We can’t be any more clear - the answer is no,” said Dan Tronchetti, who is a landowner and farmer from Greene County.

“I am 74 years old and feel like I am being railroaded into losing my land to a private company without being able to say anything about it," said landowner and farmer from Holstein Patricia Moore. "This is just wrong. If the state of Iowa allows this to happen, what is to stop another company from coming in and taking other parts of the land. This company stands to make millions at the farmers/land owners expense.”

Fifteen of the 30 boards of supervisors in counties along Summit’s route have submitted objections to the IUB that eminent domain should not be allowed for private projects like this one.

The Sierra Club says if any landowner feels harassed or intimidated by Summit Carbon Solutions, they should document it and submit it as an objection to the IUB at https://iub.iowa.gov/online-services/open-docket-comment-form

Landowners and everyday Iowans can find more information about the projects, the risks, the laws and how to get involved at https://www.sierraclub.org/iowa/carbon-dioxide-pipelines.

Counties that have submitted objections include Plymouth, O’Brien, Palo Alto, Kossuth, Hancock, Wright, Story, Dickinson, Franklin, Woodbury, Emmet, Lyon, Crawford Shelby, and Sioux Counties.

