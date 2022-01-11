Pipeline company officials address Hancock County supervisors' concerns

Hancock County Supervisors have again voiced concerns about a proposed carbon pipeline through the county to Summit Carbon Solutions Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Powell and Vice President of Government and Public Affairs Jake Ketzner.

On Jan 10, supervisor Sis Greiman stated concerns about the amount of responsibilities being placed upon county officials and, specifically, county supervisors for ensuring that construction does not adversely impact county drainage districts and roads.

“I’m a little disappointed that we were not contacted before the informational meeting,” Greiman said. “Neither was our (county) engineer.”

Greiman noted that the county has to hire a licensed professional to ensure compliance, participate in the civil penalty process, file complaint(s) with the Iowa Utilities Board if there are issues, involve the county engineer and county attorney, and determine when the work in the county is complete. Following completion of the pipeline in the county, county officials would also be responsible for receiving petitions seeking a county compensation commission review of damage claims arising from construction.

“This is a heavy burden for us,” said Greiman twice during her remarks.

Powell and Ketzner both explained that SCS has not yet filed its application for a pipeline permit with the IUB, which is anticipated as soon as this month. They said that the permit application process typically takes about a year, so they are hoping to be able to start pipeline construction in early 2023, to be completed in 2024.

Powell said in seeking federal and state permits, SCS is currently mapping out its construction plan for the estimated $4.5 billion pipeline project. Next, company officials would reach out to the counties in about 3-5 months or about 6-7 months prior to commencing construction.

“As soon as we get required depths and locations, we’ll put a plan together and share that,” said Powell. He noted that there will be a mitigation plan filed with the IUB that will go into much greater detail.

The permit would be for 25 years. Ketzner said the proposed pipeline would cut through five Upper Midwest states, partner with at least 31 ethanol plants, be approximately 2,000 miles long, and represent the world’s largest carbon dioxide capture and storage project. While there is not an ethanol plant in Hancock County, in regard to direct local benefits, there is one in an adjacent county. Ketzner said the project could help keep demand for corn (for ethanol) high, which would mean higher prices for local farmers.

“Farmers can replant 100 percent of the easement area,” said Ketzner, noting that is not the case for wind and solar projects. He also said that impacted landowners would receive crop deficiency payments for several years due to the disruption.

After being captured, compressed and liquefied for pipeline transportation through a high-grade steel pipeline ranging from four to 24-inch diameter (primarily four to eight inch in Hancock County), the carbon dioxide will end up in geological grade underground storage in North Dakota. There is at least 250 billion tons of storage opportunity at the North Dakota permanent storage area, which will allow for many decades of carbon capture and storage.

“We don’t know the long-term effects on drainage tiles, roads, and ditches,” supervisor Gary Rayhons said. “We want to know how those crossings are going to be handled and what if the company goes belly up?”

Both Powell and Ketzner said that there would be bonding in place to protect landowners in the event the company is no longer in business. If there is a sale, any easement agreements with landowners and particulars of an approved permit would remain intact, they added.

They acknowledged that there would be a two-step process to permanently repair tiles crossed in many cases.

“A drain tile contractor will go right behind the pipeline contractor,” said Ketzner, noting that temporary repairs would generally be made to cut drain tiles. “There is going to be some lag, most generally, between temporary and permanent repair. It could be one to two or three to four weeks depending on where the construction is. There is probably going to be two times that we repair that tile.”

Powell said every crossing and repair will be photographed and documented. He noted that it would generally be buried four feet underground. The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration requirement is three feet.

The pipeline’s control center will be in Ames, with controllers able to view and control most aspects of it remotely.

“As long as you have valid concerns, we have to address them,” said Powell.

Marcia Frye of rural Corwith asked if there could be health ramifications if there was a pipeline leak near her residence. Powell said the company has studied “catastrophic breach” such as could occur in an earthquake.

Powell noted that the liquid carbon is not flammable or combustible, but in a catastrophic breach it would plume, disperse, cool down and lose pressure quickly. He maintained that is a worst-case scenario, but should not cause health concerns. He said safety modeling and study information would be included in the soon-to-be filed application to the IUB.

A public evidentiary hearing in the docket would be held sometime after a proper permit petition is filed with the IUB.

Written comments or objections to the proposed pipeline can be filed electronically using the IUB’s Open Docket Comment Form, by email to customer@iub.iowa.gov, or by postal mail to the Iowa Utilities Board, Docket No. HLP-2021-0001, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, IA 50319.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

