The Hancock County Board of Supervisors is considering a revision to the county's drainage district petition for improvement or repairs form, work order as well as repair request form in response to last week’s discussion on the Drainage District No. 34 Lateral 6 petition.
By law, when a landowner signs a petition form for improvement or repairs in a drainage district, the county must involve an outside engineer to the petition.
Last week, during the discussion of a petition, the signer Melvin Schlichting said he did not know the county would hire an engineer and if he did know, he would not have signed it.
The Supervisors and drainage clerk Ann Hinders, however, said they are sure Hinders told Schlichting what would happen once he signed the petition.
You have free articles remaining.
Due to this confusion, as a precaution and protection from any future similar incidents, the Supervisors are putting together a few paragraphs to add to the petition form, the work order and repair request forms for landowners to initial upon filling out the forms.
“It’s to explain the purpose of a petition or a work order. Then we’re going to have them [the petitioner] read it and initial it so that they do understand, [so they can’t come back and say,] ‘Well, I didn’t know what I was signing,’” Hancock County Supervisor Sis Greiman said.
The Supervisors anticipate having the final version of the forms ready for next week’s meeting for approval.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.