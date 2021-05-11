Ben Huftalin running for another title

They were looking for revenge, but not against any particular person. Instead, they were fighting their limitations. They had an idea of their ability, but until they crossed the finish line, it was only on paper.

“And so we were really hoping to finally put it together this year, and we did it,” Huftalin said.

On the first day of the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships, Huftalin, Carter Huyser, Talon Munger and Isaiah Wittrock got past the wall they hit in Huftalin’s sophomore and junior year. The team finished second in the preliminary run. Baton passed from hand to hand and they moved on to the final day.

After three years it finally happened, and they finished first to earn the 4x800-meter relay title.

“We won as a team,” Huftalin said. “None of us knew we were going to do that well. It was because we have a great runners and a great coach.”

When the race and the season were over, Huftalin returned to Osage. Since it is a small town, Huftalin could hear each voice of congratulation as the high school track and field team honored him at a home meet.