Ben Huftalin running for another title

Coming from Osage, a track star must become accustomed to running in the cold. Or running when it’s humid and 100 degrees. Whether it is South Dakota or Alabama, Ben Huftalin respects the limits, which he then pushes.
On May 26, Huftalin’s relay team will run for their second championship in three months. The four athletes will travel to the 2021 NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championship in Gulf Shores, as far south as one can go in Alabama. There should be plenty of fair weather as the team attempts to duplicate their indoor title drive in South Dakota.
For two years in a row, Huftalin and his team had finished third at the indoor championships. The top two teams make it to the finals, therefore third place was tough to swallow.
As a senior he hoped for more. He trained for the moment, and through unusual circumstance was presented an opportunity. The 2020 championship took place just before COVID-19 sent the country into quarantine, so Huftalin had plenty of time to run when the outdoor season was canceled.
Some athletes took advantage of this more than others. For Huftalin, the results of 2021 would come largely on individual effort.
This year, the entire team from 2020 was back.
“Coming into this season, we were feeling pretty good about it all,” Huftalin said.
They were looking for revenge, but not against any particular person. Instead, they were fighting their limitations. They had an idea of their ability, but until they crossed the finish line, it was only on paper.
“And so we were really hoping to finally put it together this year, and we did it,” Huftalin said.
On the first day of the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships, Huftalin, Carter Huyser, Talon Munger and Isaiah Wittrock got past the wall they hit in Huftalin’s sophomore and junior year. The team finished second in the preliminary run. Baton passed from hand to hand and they moved on to the final day.
After three years it finally happened, and they finished first to earn the 4x800-meter relay title.
“We won as a team,” Huftalin said. “None of us knew we were going to do that well. It was because we have a great runners and a great coach.”
When the race and the season were over, Huftalin returned to Osage. Since it is a small town, Huftalin could hear each voice of congratulation as the high school track and field team honored him at a home meet.
In addition to coaching Huftalin at Osage, Scott Hoppel and Thomas Meier were key to Huftalin’s academic life. Hoppel was his middle school science teacher. This duality is not unusual in a small town.
His mother Deb Huftalin is a third grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary.
“The coaches instilled that spirit of determination in me,” Huftalin said.
Before Huftalin graduated from Osage Community High School in 2017, he began running through the streets of town in first grade.
Huftalin has already graduated this May from Grand View. A sports management major, he plans to return this fall to pursue a master’s degree. Because of the COVID-19 waivers athletes may elect to receive, Huftalin will be able to race another year for the Vikings.
“It was exciting when we found out we’d been granted another season of eligibility,” he said. “It allows me to continue my education and continue to compete, which is what I love.”
Huftalin would like to stay in the Des Moines area after graduation and become a track and field coach. His dream job would be at the college level.
“The first thing I want to teach my athletes is perseverance,” he said. “I wasn’t the greatest when I came in as a freshman, but you train and continue to get better every day and every year. You put the work in and never give up.”
Running has obvious physical benefits, and for Huftalin there is the competitive aspect, but it also feeds mind and spirit. Other times, it can be the equivalent of sitting for conversation in a coffee shop.
“Running is a way to clear my head,” Huftalin said. “I process a lot of things going on in my life. It allows me alone time, whether I am by myself or running with a group. It gives you time to talk and bond with your teammates.”
Part of his motivation comes from his competitive nature. Each step is taken to prove something. He trains year-round, a rigorous, goal-oriented process to gain tenths of seconds.
Now his team is ready for the outdoor finals. Recently setting Grand View’s outdoor track and field school record was a good start.
“I enjoy getting better,” Huftalin said, “and going out and showing people what I’ve got.”
