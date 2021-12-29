At age 97, Mason City Walmart's Miss June hangs up her smock

If you've been shopping in Mason City in the last couple decades, chances are you've seen her. With snowy white hair and a big-dimpled smile, June Brasser has been a familiar face at Walmart for 22 years.

But at age 97, "Miss June" (as her name badge reads) decided that after serving numerous roles, making friends with hundreds of coworkers and helping thousands of customers, she's ready to clock out and see what retirement has to offer.

"I'm just a little bit older, and it was time," said Miss June.

A reception was held for Miss June on Wednesday, so friends and co-workers past and present could stop and wish her well in her new venture. "I don't know what we'll do without her," said Frontend Coach Tina Badker. "I know where she lives, though, so I'm gonna pick her up and we're gonna go for a ride."

There is one role at Walmart Miss June has no plans to give up, though. "I still plan to be very involved with CMN, (charity organization Children's Miracle Network)" she said. "I'm not quitting that at all." "She helps our store with fundraising every year," Badker noted.

Though Miss June plans to lay a little low during her retirement, with card playing, book reading, and lots of coffee drinking, she's also known to be up for and adventure or two. Well into her senior years, Miss June has been skydiving, hot-air ballooning, and ziplining across Freemont Street in Las Vegas. And she's not so sure she's done with her daredevil to-do list.

"I want to zipline the Grand Canyon," Miss June said. "Although, they might have a rule about how old you can be. So I'll just have to lie about my age," she laughed.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

