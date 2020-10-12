YMCA personal trainer helping Forest City man battle Parkinson's disease

Marmaras said that the program she has worked out for Haugen – and another newer student in her class – has helped push back the symptoms and restore strength. She believes much of that has to do with Haugen's overall attitude and willingness to put in the work.

"I love working with him because he is so motivated," she said. "Some of what we do sounds simple, but for people with Parkinson's disease, it can be a challenge. Not for Ron, though. He gets it."

With the success she has seen with Haugen and her other patient, Marmaras is looking to add one or two more people to her class, which meets at 9 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday at the Forest City YMCA.

Marmaras has gone through hours of training herself and has been certified to work with Parkinson's disease patients one-on-one. The main focus of the workouts is resistance training, and flexibility and aerobic exercises.

"Parkinson's disease can effect people in different ways," she said. "The earlier you can start resistance training, the more successful you are in pushing back on the progression of the disease. That's what this class is all about."

For those interested in the class, call 641-585-5220 or email Marmaras at bmarmaras@forestcityymca.org.

Jerry Smith can be reached at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.

