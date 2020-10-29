WWLD: Charles City's Kiki Connell keeps old friend Logan Luft with her as she runs

Offseason devotion

Both Rahmiller and Connell cite her work in the offseason and her status as a multi-sport athlete as a reason for her dominance on the course. This past winter, Connell took up wrestling for the first time. She had never done the sport before, but finished sixth overall at the girls state meet. She is also a member of the Comets' softball team that has made a state tournament appearance each of the past five years.

Connell says that each of those sports has helped her develop as an athlete, but wrestling especially has been a big boost, both mentally and physically.

"Wrestling this year really changed my mental toughness," Connell said. "I was looking forward to track, because I knew that I was going to be a changed runner because of what I had gone through during wrestling season. I definitely think it played a role in the success I've had this cross country season."

Connell will lace up her running shoes on Friday for the final time as a member of the Charles City cross country team, hoping for the race of her life. There are some nerves, as with any big race, but she always knows what she needs to do to have success.

Set her own pace, run fast, and do what Logan would do.

"He was a big part of my career success, and I always drive myself to be just like he would be," Connell said. "When I look down, and I see that, it reminds me that every race is a gift from God, and I always try to do it the way Logan would do it. He would do it with a smile on his face and work his butt off."

