After hearing from a solar project engineer with the Consulting Engineers Group (CEG) and a consultant of ISG at their June meeting, Forest City school board members on July 10 agreed to further investigate the feasibility of restarting the district’s solar generation efforts.

A committee consisting of Superintendent Darwin Lehmann, Board Member Troy Thompson, and Board Member Eric Kingland plans to communicate with City of Forest City officials, review options for possibly restarting a solar project, and report back to the full school board over time.

The solar facility would be located on a portion of 17-plus acres of land that the school district acquired in 2019, which is behind the high school football and baseball fields. It was enrolled in the federal Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) through the majority of 2021. The school district has proceeded with vocational agriculture/FFA crop plots on part of the property.

However, initial solar project plans were postponed when the school district was faced with receiving lower payment for solar-generated electricity from an interconnection agreement than anticipated. The school board had contracted with ISG and CEG for initial planning and design and benefitted from out-clause in the contract for unfinished work when unaddressed cost concerns arose.

“We have, probably, $100,000 invested in this project so far,” said Lehmann, citing engineering and mechanical plans and the like. “We can keep that whether we use them now or down the road. We can pretty much come back at any time.”

At the June 12 school board meeting, Andy Brandel of ISG and Stephen Katz of CEG addressed the school board. Brandel said there are no concerns with topography of the intended site. He noted there are now federal tax-credit incentives that were not previously available, which he recommended pursuing. School board members were informed the district could look at partnering with a third-party developer or continue to pursue a project on its own by negotiating with the City of Forest City for what it deems a fair rate and terms for electricity that would be generated.

Brandel estimated new solar generation panels for a Forest City project would have an expected lifespan of 25-30 years. However, he said they sometimes last 40 years or more. He advised that the district could pursue the federal tax credits, which could support 30% or more of project costs, and negotiate a fixed electricity rate up to 30 years. Brandel noted that solar output would decline over time, especially in later years.

Brandel and Katz said that the least expensive panel options would probably come from China and that U.S. manufacturers would probably cost more. However, they noted that the industry is growing, is very competitive, and said panels for Forest City’s project size should be readily available.

“There is about a 10% energy boost with a tracker system due to performance gain,” said Brandel about systems that move panels to capture sunlight more directly throughout the day. “Moving parts break eventually.”

At the July 10 meeting, board members resumed solar project discussion.

“I wouldn’t want anything that moves, based on everyone I’ve talked to,” Board President Gary Ludwig said. “The next step is we have to go to the city and say ‘what can you give us in terms of production?’”

Lehman noted that it remains unknown to what extent regulatory requirements may make an interconnection agreement difficult, saying that will be part of the next phase of conversation.

“I’ve spoken to some folks in the community with questions,” said Board Member Thompson. “I do not have a good feeling about it penciling out financially for the district, not knowing the rates with the city.”

Thompson said he understands and agrees there are cost-saving benefits of reduced energy costs, but cited the fact that both Brandel and Katz expressed some uncertainty about production in the long-term, especially after the 15th year when they noted there is a more rapid decline.

“It’s hard to get a solid rate,” Thompson said. “I’m not convinced, based on the last meeting with the guys, that we’re ready for that.”

However, Thompson agreed to serve on the committee that will look to communicate with city officials to determine feasibility, next steps, and potential options. He noted he could be a hard sell while expressing an interest in working with an American company for any future project, if possible.

Superintendent Lehmann said that capital project revenue from Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) statewide penny sales tax revenue and the district’s Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) could be used to avoid impacts on the general fund. He too noted that utility costs are paid out of the general fund, so reducing energy costs can go a long way towards also protecting the general fund.

“Right now, schools are doing a lot of things to protect their general funds,” said Lehmann, noting that can include things such as LED lighting installation and HVAC improvements. “That is one reason why we look at a number of things to become more energy efficient.”

Lehmann said the school district’s exploratory committee plans to communicate with City Administrator Daisy Huffman and Electric Superintendent Duane Kuhn for feedback on how to “hopefully get the project moving forward.”

“First and foremost, I think the committee is tasked to sit down with the city (officials) and see what an agreement might look like,” Lehmann said. “It’s all big picture stuff at this point. Everything will have to run through the city council and the board. That is my understanding.”

Lehmann noted that the city has been a great partner in the past and that those partnerships as well as partnerships with Waldorf University have enabled a number of substantial projects in the community to come to fruition.

“We would probably have to go back and renegotiate the wind turbine,” said Lehmann, citing the city’s desire to bring those together to one rate in prior negotiations. “Those rates would probably need to align.”

The district refurbished wind turbine went online with a favorable rate for generated electricity decades ago.

‘It could still be a positive,” said Lehmann of a less-favorable turbine rate, if more significant electric generation from a solar field could provide a more beneficial return.