Winnebago Industries showcases latest Winnebago, Grand Design and Newmar innovations

Winnebago Industries showcased its innovative lineup of new models from signature RV brands, including Winnebago, Grand Design RV and Newmar, at “America’s Largest RV Show” in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Sept. 13-17.

The company displayed more than 165 new models across its three leading brands, demonstrating the latest features and floorplans that connect consumers more closely to the outdoors and enhance the many benefits of RV ownership.

“Superior quality, innovation and service unify our Winnebago, Grand Design, and Newmar brands,” said Winnebago Industries President and CEO Michael Happe. “And while each brand has its own unique legacy, all are united in the pursuit to help consumers explore the outdoors and enable extraordinary experiences as they travel, live, work and play. Our team is excited to showcase a range of innovative products at Hershey as we encourage all consumers, including new buyers and experienced owners, to enjoy outdoor adventures with our RVs.”

Winnebago

The Winnebago brand is one of the most trusted recreational vehicle and outdoor brands, delivering innovation and outstanding quality for decades across a full range of RVs from travel trailers to camper vans to Class A motorhomes. At the Hershey show, Winnebago had 96 units on display, including debuting its first conventional-class travel trailer, the Access, which features thoughtfully-designed floor plans, clean and contemporary European styling and ample storage, as well as its newly enhanced Solis Pocket camper van floorplan.

The Access travel trailer has a starting price point that makes the towable best-in-class for quality and value. It features a fully enclosed and heated underbelly and a two-inch accessory receiver hitch for greater hauling versatility. The Access sleeps up to eight people and is durable, easy to tow, and features a collection of eight premium amenities as standard, including WiFi connection, 12-volt water tank pad heaters, and a factory-supplied 200-watt solar panel.

The enhanced Solis Pocket 36B floorplan improves the camper van’s living environment. It also features a new versatile, multi-functional dinette and rear wet bath, which is rare for a compact van. The new floorplan comes with an option to add an energy performance solution developed in partnership with EcoFlow®. The system includes an exclusive five-in-one power management controller that consolidates five essential power components into one compact hub that optimizes energy performance. The Solis Pocket 36B is the first and only RV on the market to feature the exclusive five-in-one power management controller, and Winnebago is the only RV manufacturer that can offer it.

Grand Design RV

Grand Design is a perennial leader in quality and customer satisfaction for travel trailers, fifth wheels, and toy haulers that package industry-best features, functionality, and design into each unique product. At the Hershey show, Grand Design showcased new products and features across its brands, including standardized equipment enhancements such as TravlFi Ready Internet, now standard on Reflection, Solitude and Momentum, and ABS, now standard on Reflection, Solitude, Momentum and Imagine. TPMS is included on Solitude and Momentum.

Newmar

Newmar continues a half-century tradition of building luxury motor coaches. Known for personalized customer service and precise detail, Newmar showcased 2024 models with new finishes and features, including Class A diesel and gas offerings, as well as new Super C models, the Supreme Aire and Super Star, with both super C models featuring a new dash design and Detroit Assurance safety system.

More information about these products and others featured at the Hershey RV Show on the Winnebago, Grand Design RV and Newmar websites.