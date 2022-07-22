 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winnebago Industries saddened by the loss of Board Member Maria Blase

Winnebago Visitor's Center Sign

Winnebago Industries Visitor's Center sign. 

 Rob Hillesland Summit-Tribune

On July 19, Winnebago Industries released a statement announcing the death of the company's board of directors member Maria F. Blase, which occurred on July 16. Blase had served as a member of the board since Sept.1, 2018. She was chairperson of the company's finance committee and a member the audit committee.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Maria Blase,” Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe said. “Since joining our Board in September 2018, she has been a strong, impactful director. Her broad general management and executive leadership experience provided many dimensions of value, and we were fortunate to have her intellect, passion, insight, and advice as a trusted counsel and board member. On behalf of the entire Winnebago Industries family, we offer our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to Maria’s family and friends.”

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities.

Maria Blase

Blase

 Mary Pieper
