Winnebago Industries' revenues soar in new fiscal year first quarter

Winnebago Industries recently reported increased revenues of $793.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.
According to a company release, that is an increase of 34.8 percent compared to $588.5 million for the same period in fiscal year 2020 that included three weeks of Newmar performance.
Company officials touted its retail sales momentum as validation of a continued Interest in the outdoors and its line of outdoor products.
“Winnebago Industries’ first quarter results underscore the strength of our unmatched portfolio of leading brands and continued demand from the end consumer for our high quality, innovative outdoor products,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe in the release. “The momentum we are seeing across our segments allowed us to capture the full value of our products in the marketplace, while continuing to gain market share.”
Gross profit was $137.0 million, an increase of 74.3 percent compared to $78.6 million for the fiscal year 2020 period, the release stated.
Gross profit margin increased 390 basis points in the quarter to 17.3 percent, driven by operating leverage, motorhome segment productivity initiatives and lower discounts and allowances, partially offset by the dilutive impact of mix related to the Newmar acquisition.
According to the release, operating income was $85.0 million for the quarter, an increase of 255.8 percent compared to $23.9 million for the first quarter of last year.
The company increased its towable and motorhome inventories and had record order backlogs due to heightened levels of consumer retail demand in recent months.
On Dec. 16, the company’s board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share payable on Jan. 27 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 13.
“During the first quarter we unveiled a refreshed Winnebago Industries enterprise brand that reflects our status as a fast-growing company with a portfolio of premium outdoor brands,” said Happe in the release.
