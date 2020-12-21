Winnebago Industries' revenues soar in new fiscal year first quarter

Winnebago Industries recently reported increased revenues of $793.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

According to a company release, that is an increase of 34.8 percent compared to $588.5 million for the same period in fiscal year 2020 that included three weeks of Newmar performance.

Company officials touted its retail sales momentum as validation of a continued Interest in the outdoors and its line of outdoor products.

“Winnebago Industries’ first quarter results underscore the strength of our unmatched portfolio of leading brands and continued demand from the end consumer for our high quality, innovative outdoor products,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe in the release. “The momentum we are seeing across our segments allowed us to capture the full value of our products in the marketplace, while continuing to gain market share.”

Gross profit was $137.0 million, an increase of 74.3 percent compared to $78.6 million for the fiscal year 2020 period, the release stated.