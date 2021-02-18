Winnebago Industries employees give Senator Grassley grand tour

Merle Aanrud, who works in the ship out department and has been a Winnebago employee for the better part of four decades, shared photos and a conversation with Grassley. He said his specialty is doing final work on the units before they go to the dealer.

“He’s been here 37 years and lots of you have worked here for a very long time, but I see some young people as well,” said Grassley. “For 26 years, I brought ambassadors on tours of Iowa for a week. Winnebago was one of those stops. I always remember John (K.) Hanson, who headed Winnebago. He was the only millionaire that ever fried eggs for me.”

Grassley said he likes to go to industries such as Winnebago to interact with people he does not always see and hear their questions and concerns and perspectives on vital issues. Discussions included the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS)/ethanol use, COVID-19 vaccinations, unemployment and minimum wage, Broadband access, rural housing, protecting the second amendment, and much more.

With multiple questions about the RFS, Grassley said he recently communicated with President Joe Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency director about the RFS, and the implication was that it will remain a priority.

Grassley cited the many Iowa farmers depending upon the ethanol fuel market.

