Winnebago Industries' concept electric vehicle completes 1,300-mile road trip

Winnebago Industries recently completed a more than 1,300-mile all-electric recreational vehicle road trip with its e-RV, the first all-electric zero emission motorhome concept vehicle of any major RV manufacturer.

The e-RV was introduced in January at the Florida RV Super Show by the company’s Advanced Technology Group as a fully functional, all-electric concept vehicle that redefines efficiency, comfort, and functionality. Company officials said in a news release that this latest road trip further affirms the growing feasibility of electric powered RV travel, which was the primary objective of the trip.

The trip began in Washington D.C. last week after an exhibition at the RV Industry Association’s "RVs Move America Week." It covered more than 1,300 miles. Highlights of the trip include stops in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Canton and Cleveland, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; Indiana Dunes National Park; Chicago, Illinois; and, finally, Winnebago Industries' Eden Prairie, Minnesota, headquarters. It is the longest continuous road trip conducted with the e-RV, and the first known trip over 1,000 miles by an all-electric RV.

“Winnebago Industries has a rich history and tradition of innovation, and we see electrification as a continually evolving chapter of that legacy," said Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries president and chief executive officer. "We are proud to be a leader in exploring the possibilities of this technology in the outdoor markets we serve.”

The All-Electric RV Road Trip enabled Winnebago Industries Advanced Technology Group teams to further test and document real world performance factors and gather additional data. This will drive further refinements as the technology is assimilated into future production vehicles. Members of the ATG teams who helped design and build the e-RV had the opportunity to drive legs of the road trip. This provided statistical learning and customer feedback, as they interacted with RV and EV owners at charging stations and nightly stops.

A few key stats from the road trip include:

Total miles driven: 1,380

Total drive time: 26 hours

Average driving speed: 53 miles per hour

Average charge time at DC fast chargers: 1 hour and 2 minutes

Total charging cost: $275.00

60% cost savings over a gas-powered road trip

Average miles per kilowatt hour: 1.58 miles/kWh

“Our Advanced Technology Group was very innovative in our approach to building this first-generation e-RV," said Ashis Bhattacharya, Winnebago Industries senior vice president of business development, advanced technology and enterprise marketing. "We are excited to apply learnings from the road trip as we continue refining, exploring, and innovating future iterations of the vehicle.”

Winnebago Industries ATG was established in 2019 to identify and develop emerging technologies for application within future products and services of the company’s various business units. The e-RV is the first public facing example of ATG work streams.

For further information on the e-RV concept vehicle or to register for future product updates, persons may visit www.WinnebagoInd.com/Electric.

