Winnebago Industries announces several senior leadership moves

Winnebago Industries, Inc. announced on June 30 that Amber Holm will be joining Winnebago Industries as Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer. In addition, Sri Koneru is promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Chad Reece is promoted to Vice President, Government and Industry Relations.

Amber Holm

In the newly created CMO role, Holm will work strategically to create an even more vibrant Winnebago Industries portfolio by driving marketing and branding efforts at the enterprise level. She will also work to more proactively engage the company’s numerous stakeholders from a communications perspective. Holm will report directly to Winnebago Industries President and CEO Michael Happe.

Holm joins Winnebago Industries effective on July 6, after more than two decades leading marketing and brand management for top consumer brands across multiple industries. Most recently, as Vice President, Brands at Newell Brands, she led the global housewares business. This included Rubbermaid, Calphalon, FoodSaver, and Ball Canning, achieving record sales growth and transforming brand positioning, consumer insights, and omnichannel marketing.

Prior to that, Holm spent six years at Bridgestone Americas as Vice President of Marketing, leading the Bridgestone and Firestone tire brands in the U.S. and Canada. For 13 years at General Mills, she oversaw a variety of brands including Pillsbury, Lucky Charms, and Cheerios as well as driving customer marketing efforts and building a multicultural marketing program. Holm earned a B.A. degree from Yale University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“We are excited to welcome Amber, an experienced and highly accomplished marketing leader, to our Executive Leadership Team," Happe said. "Over the past six years, we have built a stable of premium, leading outdoor recreation brands under the Winnebago Industries parent company umbrella. These are incredible assets and as CMO, Amber will especially strengthen the Winnebago Industries enterprise brand, captain the sharing of best brand management practices across the organization, and drive crucial strategic communications and consumer insights efforts.”

Sri Koneru

In his expanded role as CIO, Koneru will partner with company leaders in the development and implementation of digital strategies, including the transformation of customer engagement and interaction, information technologies within products, and internal digital transformation initiatives across the company. As a member of the Executive Leadership Team, Koneru will continue to report to Bryan Hughes, CFO and Senior Vice President, Finance, IT, and Strategic Planning.

“Sri joined Winnebago Industries two years ago and has been Vice President, IT since his arrival," Hughes said. "In this period, he has made significant contributions, most notably in bolstering a cyber-security platform and building a highly qualified team to execute cyber and digital strategy. His extensive expertise in enterprise architecture, digital transformation, leveraging data, and mobile and cloud technology, as well as a history of leading successful ERP implementations make him a perfect fit for this expanded role.”

Prior to Winnebago Industries, Koneru was with Xcel Energy as Area Vice President, IT & Digital Strategy, where he successfully led a major ERP rollout across the entire enterprise and the deployment of digital tools. He also spent 15 years with Target Corporation in Solution Delivery and Portfolio Management roles, overseeing business process automation, monitoring a key global ERP implementation, and translating business strategies into technology roadmaps. Koneru earned his Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from the University of Bangalore, India.

Chad Reece

As VP, Government and Industry Relations, Reece will be responsible for oversight of ongoing engagement with various outdoor industry related organizations, state and national level government and corporate development contacts, and awareness of key legislation trends and issues. He will also support various corporate relations initiatives and report to Stacy Bogart, SVP, General Counsel, Secretary and Corporate Responsibility.

A 34-year veteran of Winnebago Industries, Reece has served in many critical leadership roles, most recently as Director, Corporate Relations where he led enterprise branding and had oversight and management of communications and public relations across Winnebago Industries.

Previously, Reece served as Director of Marketing for 15 years. Additionally, he has been active at the board and committee levels with several state and national organizations including the RV Industry Association and was recently elected Treasurer of the Iowa Association of Business and Industry. Reece is a graduate of Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville and resides with his wife in Forest City where he serves on a variety of local civic and community boards in North Iowa.

“As VP, Government and Industry Relations, Chad will leverage his long-term government and industry relationships to further enhance Winnebago Industries’ leadership in the outdoor recreation industry," Bogart said. "He will continue to be a great ambassador for our company, and I look forward to collaborating with him in his expanded role.”

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities.

