Winnebago/Hancock Pheasants Forever Outdoor Youth Day is June 4

Winnebago and Hancock Pheasants Forever will hold its outdoor youth day from 9 a.m. to noon on June 4 at Walking Eagle Marsh.

The marsh is located at 1970 340th Street, Forest City, about 1.5 miles east of Bear Creek Golf Course. According to a release, registration will start at 8:15 a.m. and end at 8:45 a.m. on the day of the event. Visit www.bit.ly/2022outdooryouthday to preregister.

The event is free to the public, all ages are welcome, lunch is provided, and youth must be accompanied by an adult.

Activities will include hands-on pollinator habitat planting, turkey and deer, hunting demonstrations, various shooting competitions for different ages, archery, a wildlife of Iowa discussion with Winnebago County Conservation Board Naturalist Lisa Ralls, and many outdoor activity stations.

For questions or additional information, please call Todd Farland at 641-590-4929.

