A Winnebago County asphalt repaving project that started on County Road R74 (425th Street) is tentatively scheduled to continue through Aug. 11. The 13-mile-long project runs from Lake Mills, south to the Hancock County Line. It also includes portions of County Road A34 past Rice Lake and County Road A38 toward Joice.

Dustrol Inc. is completing the hot in-place recycling work that is being completed one lane at a time with the use of pilot cars to allow for traffic in the work areas. Following the paving, Sta-Bilt construction will be microsurfacing the surface, which will also necessitate the use of pilot cars for traffic controls.

In the July 25 Winnebago County Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Terry Durby reported that the paving work south of Lake Mills was nearing Lake Mills on one lane and was about to go back with the other lane.

“I’ve had a lot of good comments about it,” Supervisor Susan Smith of Lake Mills said. “It looks beautiful. Maybe that’s been perfect weather, that hot weather.”

“It’s a soft milling, so it’s easy on the equipment and it goes quickly,” Durby continued.

Ethan Schutter of the Winnebago County Road Department reported that Dustrol has done a good job of sticking to the estimated timeframe for the large paving project and that County Road A34 was completed on July 24. He said they were starting back from Lake Mills’ city limits and hoping to get to County Road A38 on July 25 and back to the main stretch of County Road R74 the following day.

“It’s taken some of the bigger dips out,” Schutter said. “You can still feel some of them, but they’re definitely fixed for the most part. I think it’s a good product. It’s a really nice ride and smooth.”

Schutter said the heat helps with the construction, moving at about 33 feet per minute.

Persons may contact the Hancock County Road Department with questions or for more information, 641-585-2905.