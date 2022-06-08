Winnebago County releases unofficial primary election results from June 7

Voters in Winnebago County headed to the polls on June 7 for the primary election.

The Winnebago County Auditor’s office released unofficial results after at least two precincts in the county reported paper jams in ballot tabulators. At 2:30 p.m. on June 9, the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will consider a request for administrative recount of two or more county precincts.

Those unofficial results included 1,434 total ballots cast (1,120 Republican, 314 Democratic).

On the Republican side in Winnebago County for United State Senator, Charles Grassley received 722 votes and Jim Carlin received 385 votes. Statewide, Grassley won the nomination.

Randy Feenstra ran unopposed for United States Representative District 4, receiving 1,017 votes.

Kim Reynolds ran unopposed for Iowa Governor and received 1,045 votes.

Paul D. Pate ran unopposed for Iowa Secretary of State and received 1,019 votes.

For Iowa State Auditor, Mary Ann Hanusa received 541 votes (54.32%) and Todd Halbur received 455 votes (45.68%). Statewide, Halbur won the nomination.

For Iowa State Treasurer, Roby Smith ran unopposed and received 994 votes.

For Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig ran unopposed and received 1,000 votes.

For Iowa Attorney General, Brenna Bird ran unopposed and received 994 votes.

Dave Rowley received 582 votes (58.43%) and David D. Dow 414 votes (41.57%) for State Senator District 5, with Rowley winning the nomination.

For Iowa State Representative District 9, Henry Stone ran unopposed and received 1,029 votes.

For Winnebago County Board of Supervisors District 1, Terry Durby received 163 votes (50.15%) and Marvin Gudmonson received 162 votes (49.85%) in district precincts.

For Winnebago County Board of Supervisors District 3, Bill Jensvold ran unopposed and received 316 votes in district precincts.

For Winnebago County Recorder, Shanna Eastvold received 582 votes (54.34%) and Rita Schutter received 489 votes (45.66%).

For Winnebago County Treasurer, Julie Swenson ran unopposed and received 1,030 votes.

For Winnebago County Attorney, Kelsey A. Beenken ran unopposed and received 1,023 votes.

Democratic results

On the Democratic side in Winnebago County for United State Senator, Abby Finkenauer received 170 votes (54.66%), Michael Franken received 127 votes (40.84%) and Glenn Hurst received 14 votes (4.50%). Statewide, Franken won the nomination.

For United States Representative District 4, Ryan Melton ran unopposed and received 303 votes.

For Governor of Iowa, Deidre DeJear ran unopposed and received 300 votes.

For Iowa Secretary of State, Joel Miller received 211 votes (69.41%) and Eric Van Lancker received 93 votes (30.59%). Statewide, Miller won the nomination.

For Iowa State Auditor, Rob Sand ran unopposed and received 301 votes.

For Iowa State Treasurer, Michael L. Fitzgerald ran unopposed and received 303 votes.

For Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, John Norwood ran unopposed and received 295 votes.

For Iowa Attorney General, Tom Miller ran unopposed and received 307 votes.

For Iowa State Representative District 9, Joseph Tillman ran unopposed and received 296 votes.

For full election results in Iowa, visit https://sos.iowa.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0