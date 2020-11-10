Winnebago County approves wind turbine project agreement

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a road use and repair agreement with the Crystal Lake Wind III Project of NextEra Energy at its Nov. 10 meeting.

County Engineer Scott Meinders said that the wind turbine project will entail updating 44 wind generation turbines near Buffalo Center to replace blades, generators and hubs.

The removal and reassembly work on the wind turbines is scheduled to proceed from December 2020 through June 2021.

The new blades will be longer, resulting in the turbines being about 33 taller or about 421 feet high instead of 388 feet. Meinders noted there could be some concerns with the condition of the roads in the vicinity due to the construction activity and weather, especially in spring 2021, making the agreement with NextEra necessary.

He noted that this project is very similar to the previous Crystal Lake I (Golden Plains) Project that entailed updating 88 turbines. Meinders also said that sections of county roads were in rather rough shape before that project and were probably in better shape afterward, so he does not foresee any major issues with the latest agreement in place.