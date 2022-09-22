West Hancock FFA chapter receives $1,500 donation for greenhouse plants

The West Hancock FFA chapter recently received a contribution from the NEW Cooperative Foundation totaling $1,500. The funds will be used to purchase starter plants that FFA members will grow and sell through the West Hancock High School greenhouse in Britt.

“I am new to the FFA program, however, the former ag teacher here got incredible community support to get our greenhouse going,” said West Hancock FFA Advisor Shayne Hoeft. “We are grateful for NEW Cooperative’s support. This donation will help the students purchase plants and learn about plant life and plant cycles. The students will host spring and fall plant sales for the community and this project will involve multiple ag classes that teach the students leadership skills.”

NEW Cooperative Communications Director, Gary Moritz, said the cooperative was happy to support the project.

“Anytime we can support students learning not only about agriculture but important leadership skills, we are excited to help," he said. "This project will also bring the FFA chapter and the community together through their plant sales twice each year, helping further connect the community with ag.”

NEW Cooperative, Inc. is a farmer-owned grain, agronomy, energy and feed cooperative headquartered in Fort Dodge, Iowa. As a leading agriculture retailer, NEW Cooperative is focused on being an innovative and efficient provider of today’s agriculture markets and services to 8,000 members throughout their 60 locations in Iowa.

The NEW Cooperative Foundation is the charitable giving entity of NEW Cooperative, Inc. The Foundation is committed to investing in organizations that are dedicated to youth and education, human services, and civic purposes that further enhance the quality of life in member’s local communities.