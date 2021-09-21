WCCB, NIACC plan winter bird feeding program on Oct. 9 in Forest City

Bird feeding can be a fun, relaxing, and educational way to spend cold winter days.

With just a little know-how, and a few feeders, local residents can attract countless birds such as woodpeckers, cardinals, blue jays, and nuthatches to their yards, according to Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls.

While helping the birds, people can enjoy their antics from the warmth of their own home.

To help people learn more about this important fun activity, the public invited to join NIACC’s winter bird feeding class from 10-11:30 a.m. on Oct. 9. It will be held in the community room of the TSB Bank in Forest City.

During the class, Ralls will help people learn which birds they are most likely to attract during the winter months, what types of feeders are available, what types of foods birds like the most, plus other tips that will help attract the widest variety of birds.

Participants are invited to bring any questions they may have about winter bird feeding. Handouts and other information will be available for people to take home with them.