Watch: Roosevelt Elementary raises over $11,000 toward new playground, celebrates with 'pie toss'

Each class at Roosevelt had a goal of $300, and 17 of the 20 classes exceeded the $300 goal. Kendal Ausborn’s fourth grade class was the one that raised the most money, finishing with a staggering $1,800 as a class.

While raising over $11,000 was an exciting experience for the entire school, the most exciting part of the fundraiser may have been the prize that came after. To celebrate what the school achieved, Arjes allowed the top five earning classes to create a pie to be thrown at his face on Thursday morning.

Some of the ingredients in the pies included mayonnaise, fruits, ketchup, pickles and a host of other things across the five pies.

Arjes said that the pie featuring cilantro was what he thought “lingered the most” after taking all five pies to the face.

Arjes’ pie reward was a big hit with the students at Roosevelt.

“My favorite (pie) was the s’mores one,” Redman said.

Arjes said that while the pie-throwing wasn’t the most pleasant experience he’s ever had, it was deserved for a job well done at Roosevelt.

“It was absolutely worth it,” Arjes said. “It was all for a good cause.”