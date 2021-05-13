Watch: Roosevelt Elementary raises over $11,000 toward new playground, celebrates with 'pie toss'

The students and families at Roosevelt Elementary shattered all expectations with their walkathon fundraiser.
Roosevelt Elementary set a goal to raise $6,000 as a school for new playground equipment, but the results of the fundraiser were a shock to the entire community. Roosevelt nearly doubled their $6,000 goal and raised over $11,500 in just three weeks.
Roosevelt Elementary’s principal Dan Arjes was thrilled with how the school could come together for the cause this year.
“We just absolutely crushed (the fundraiser) this year,” Arjes said. “It was just a universal effort from our entire school.”
Students across Roosevelt shared stories on how they raised money. Brighton Redman and Nathan Wiley, both second grade students, made deals with their parents to earn money for the fundraiser by doing chores around the house.
“I raked leaves, vacuumed and took out the trash,” Wiley said. “I was able to make $40.”
“I’m really excited for the new playground,” Redman said. “That’s why I brought in money!”
Elijah Cryer, a kindergarten student, said he helped my giving his “tooth fairy” money to the fundraiser. He also made sure to add that he helped by “taking my sister’s money.”
Each class at Roosevelt had a goal of $300, and 17 of the 20 classes exceeded the $300 goal. Kendal Ausborn’s fourth grade class was the one that raised the most money, finishing with a staggering $1,800 as a class.
While raising over $11,000 was an exciting experience for the entire school, the most exciting part of the fundraiser may have been the prize that came after. To celebrate what the school achieved, Arjes allowed the top five earning classes to create a pie to be thrown at his face on Thursday morning.
Some of the ingredients in the pies included mayonnaise, fruits, ketchup, pickles and a host of other things across the five pies.
Arjes said that the pie featuring cilantro was what he thought “lingered the most” after taking all five pies to the face.
Arjes’ pie reward was a big hit with the students at Roosevelt.
“My favorite (pie) was the s’mores one,” Redman said.
Arjes said that while the pie-throwing wasn’t the most pleasant experience he’s ever had, it was deserved for a job well done at Roosevelt.
“It was absolutely worth it,” Arjes said. “It was all for a good cause.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Roosevelt faculty and students watched as they broke ground on the new playground. The installation process should be complete in just a few days with the hope that the new equipment will be ready by next week.