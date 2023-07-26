Support of Water 4 Kids, an umbrella organization of Hope 4 Kids International is nothing new for the Forest City community. However, the 50th year for the parent non-profit organization brings special emphasis with the 2023 Walk 4 Water Forest City fundraiser as big as ever.

The local event will begin with registration at 2 p.m. and a two-mile walk at 3 p.m. on Aug. 13 at Pilot Knob State Park.

“They’re celebrating the 50th anniversary this year,” Local Volunteer Coordinator Nate Forsberg said. “They really are putting forth a big push to do as many and much as we can this year because of all the work that’s been done over the last 50 years.”

Forsberg, who has been a Hope 4 Kids ambassador for several years, cited a number of local Forest City-area connections that have only grown stronger through the years. He said there have been a number of previous Forest City events held in the past that have helped bring clean water wells to water-impoverished areas largely in Africa and Uganda. Forsberg has also helped promote these clean water projects through the "Clean Comedy for Clean Water" comedy tour initiative.

Tom Eggum, founder of Hope 4 Kids International, is a Thompson native. His sister, Rachel Eggum-Cinader, heads Hope 4 Women and has lived not far outside of Forest City for years. That part of the larger organization provides assistance to women in some of the most impoverished areas of the world. Its “Dress a Girl” program has entailed local women, and some men, making dresses for girls across Africa.

“There are many retirees, young women, and others with a passion, who want to see kids and women with needs taken care of,” Forsberg said. “Rachel and Tom have longstanding connections to this area.”

Rachel drove the Walk 4 Water golf cart promoting the Aug. 13 event during the July 15 Puckerbrush Days Parade in Forest City. Joining her on the back of the cart was her grandson, Cooper, who was adopted from Uganda. He was in town visiting his mother, Lisa, and throwing candy along the parade route.

The Aug. 13 Forest City event will raise funds for drilling a safe-water borehole (well) in Okolimong Village, Uganda. It is high on the needs priority list of non-profit organization’s team. Engineering and drilling such wells can cost more than $10,000 to build because it usually entails extensive drilling for a clean, deep water source. However, it should provide at least 40-50 years of vital water service. The initial fundraising goal for this year’s Forest City event is $12,500 and surplus funds raise could fund a second well, probably at another Ugandan village, which Forest City-area donors/participants achieved in one prior walk.

“We’re hoping and estimating we’ll have 200-300 people walking on the 13th,” said Forsberg, noting the desire to get as many people out for the event as possible and adding that donations are very welcome from anyone who cannot make it.

First Baptist Church of Forest City has been a notable sponsor in the past and the Forest City Rotary Club has helped raise funds for previous wells. They both join Lutheran Church of Hope, Forest City United Methodist Church, Britt Free Church, Immanuel Lutheran Church, and Hope 4 Women International as just a few of this year’s sponsors amidst a large group of volunteers primarily from Hancock and Winnebago Counties.

“This year it is a community-wide event with churches, Rotary, a lot of local businesses,” Forsberg said. “It would be a great annual summer tradition. It would be an amazing thing for our community to do more to bring clean water to people across the globe. In reality, we don’t think about it here, but the kids and families will walk the average two miles that is emblematic of the distance just to get to unclean water that’s often killing them.”

The victims of the dangerous treks for water are often young girls, who can also be killed by wild animals or fall victim to human trafficking. Forsberg labels it a collaborative community effort and cited a well-known African proverb that applies: “If you want to go fast, go by yourself. If you want to go far, go together.” He said it is inspiration for humanity in meeting many life challenges, especially in an era of so many divisions among the peoples of the world.

“Everyone is joining together to do this to help people across the world that we may never meet,” Forsberg continued. “It speaks to the good nature of people. It has true value for people of faith and those who believe in doing something good for others. We don’t have to do it all, but can do something.”

Registration for the Forest City walk is $25 for adults and $10 for youth ages 7-17. To register for or donate to Walk 4 Water Forest City, visit w4ki.org/w4wforestcity.

Hope 4 Kids International’s vision is healing and empowering destitute communities with hope and necessary care to raise a new generation of healthy individuals, who can break the generational cycle of extreme poverty. A goal of the organization is to exemplify the spirit of Jesus Christ to show that all children are worthy of a prosperous life and bright future. Its work to uplift humanity across the globe with assistance in education, healthcare, food assistance, and other basic needs of life have prompted many people to sponsor children from preschool through university studies.