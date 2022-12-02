Waldorf University ownership is now Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation

Waldorf University has finalized the transfer of ownership to the Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation, which was effective on Dec. 1.

The change of ownership will allow Waldorf to return to its private, faith-based, non-profit roots. The institution will leverage the growth of the past 12 years with the benefits of being a non‐profit organization while also opening potential professional associations.

“We are very excited about the finalization of ownership by the Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation as well as the approval to maintain our accreditation with the HLC,” Waldorf University President Bob Alsop said. “The upcoming changes will allow our institution to return to the roots by which we were established as we continue to focus on providing the highest level of education possible to our students.”

This change will allow for greater financial stability and further grant opportunities while continuing to ensure Waldorf’s long-term presence in Forest City. The transition will allow Waldorf to partner more closely with alumni, friends and parents who, once again, can direct their passion for Waldorf to further the mission of the university.

“This truly is an historic day,” Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation Board Chairman Ray Beebe said. “We hope our legacy will be that we brought Waldorf back to local control, that the long and storied history of Waldorf from 1903 forward will continue on for generations to come, and people will notice very little change in the day-to-day operations of the university.”

The university will host a community celebration from 5-6:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 in the Salveson Ballroom located at 106 South Sixth Street in Forest City