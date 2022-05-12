Waldorf University celebrates resiliency at 2022 commencement ceremony

Kris Meyer delivered a May 7 message of resilience in overcoming trying times to 2022 Waldorf University graduates, faculty, and staff.

Meyer served the local ambulance service for more than 20 years when she resided in Forest City. Her aptitude for storytelling brings perspective to her resiliency research focus. The former Forest City Elementary School counselor and North Iowa Area Community College academic counselor, who has collaborated with county EMS on resiliency management, had encouraging words for the graduates.

“My philosophy in life is that I live to be a bridge builder,” said Meyer after telling a story of a carpenter who built bridges, literally and figuratively.

After her story, graduates joined hands and repeated multiple times, “I can do something.”

Meyer exhorted all graduates to “go build a bridge!”

“Opportunities to participate and contribute can help your resiliency and help you get through challenges,” Meyer said.

Amidst the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the university suffered the death of beloved biology professor Carol Fischer this year. Waldorf’s annual Alpha Chi Professor of the Year Award was set aside for the establishment of the Dr. Carol Fischer Memorial Professor of the Year Award.

A plaque will soon be placed in the university atrium for the professor, who was known for positively impacting many lives at Waldorf. Fischer did so by providing creative labs, homemade meals and cinnamon rolls, and attending to students' personal needs, even taking some into her home. Last fall, Fischer was a primary contributor in detailing Waldorf's challenges and successes in providing hands-on learning amidst the pandemic when Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) visited the Waldorf campus.

“Waldorf was wounded this year with the loss (of Dr. Fischer) and we’ll always remember,” Meyer said.

Meyer asked everyone on the Waldorf payroll to stand and be recognized prior to an ovation for those employees.

“All the time you’ve been here, you’ve been prepared to participate and contribute when you leave here.” she said. "These people have secured your learning. They’ve nourished your mind and your soul. When you leave this place, you can give your best to others and participate and contribute. You can lead others because others led you here. Wherever you go, lead others.”

Waldorf President Bob Alsop was clad in sparkly purple dress shoes to show Warrior pride. He presented President’s Awards to Marissa Gates of Waterloo and Lauren Dohlman of Sheffield, both graduating magna cum laude with psychology degrees.

“It is important to be kind to others,” Dohlman said, urging fellow graduates to “go into the world and do good. These last four years have been the best years of my life.”

Winnebago/Hancock County natives among the 2022 Waldorf graduates receiving degrees included Jennifer Hacker of Lake Mills (Associate of Arts degree) and Bachelor’s degree recipients Nicholas Farkas of Forest City (summa cum laude, multiple majors), Makayla Vogt of Forest City (cum laude), Jade Gasteiger of Lake Mills (summa cum laude), Megan Henn of Buffalo Center, Rebekah Jensvold of Buffalo Center (magna cum laude), Amy Meinecke of Forest City, Brinna Rollefson of Forest City, Becca Seglem of Forest City, Jack VanDusseldorp of Garner (magna cum laude), Paige VanDusseldorp of Garner (cum laude), and Amidy Rose Mego of Garner (cum laude).

Melissa Phillips of Forest City was a 2022 Waldorf Master’s Degree in Education recipient.

“This is a day of celebration,” said Alsop. “It is the 118th commencement service for Waldorf. The Class of 2022 has 809 Waldorf graduates. All of them dedicated themselves, in the midst of a pandemic, to achieving one of life’s great milestone – a university degree.”

Mike Gatlin, professor of health promotion and exercise science, spoke on behalf of Waldorf faculty.

“You’ve left an indelible mark on this university and you’re now part of its history,” Gatlin said. “There are no more academic projects, but you are now the project. You’re always going to have a home here. Look around you at all the people to rely on in times of need.”

