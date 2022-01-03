Three-month investigation results in arrest of Britt man for drug offenses

On Dec. 31, the Britt Police Department announced that a three-month investigation resulted in the arrest of Robert Yarbrough of Britt on multiple narcotics-related offenses.

Yarbrough was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver (a Class B felony), possession of marijuana with intent to deliver (a Class D felony), and two counts of drug tax stamp ( Class D felonies).

Yarbrough is currently being held at the Winnebago County Jail in Forest City.

In a news release, Police Chief Mark Anderson said that the Britt Police Department coordinated with the Algona Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff's Office in the investigation. In addition, the Kanawha Police Department assisted Britt police when a search warrant was conducted at Yarbrough's residence in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue Southeast in Britt in September.

