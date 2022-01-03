 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Three-month investigation results in arrest of Britt man for drug offenses

  • Updated
  • 0
police department sign britt 2

The sign and logo on the outside wall of the Britt Police Department is shown. 

 Summit

On Dec. 31, the Britt Police Department announced that a three-month investigation resulted in the arrest of Robert Yarbrough of Britt on multiple narcotics-related offenses.

Yarbrough was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver (a Class B felony), possession of marijuana with intent to deliver (a Class D felony), and two counts of drug tax stamp ( Class D felonies).

Yarbrough is currently being held at the Winnebago County Jail in Forest City.

In a news release, Police Chief Mark Anderson said that the Britt Police Department coordinated with the Algona Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff's Office in the investigation. In addition, the Kanawha Police Department assisted Britt police when a search warrant was conducted at Yarbrough's residence in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue Southeast in Britt in September. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OMU prepared for nasty weather

OMU prepared for nasty weather

The time of the year for nasty weather is here, and Osage Municipal Utilities crews are prepared for the potential of severe winter storms. Ac…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News