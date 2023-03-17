Proof that preparations are well under way for DenimFest 2023 at Heritage Park in Forest City arrived on a plane from Nashville on March 8. Tickets and camping packages for DenimFest will go on sale Thursday, March 26 at www.denimfest.com.

A team of five DenimFest team members with Joe Denim and media relations representative Amanda Hale spent much of the day in Forest City. Forest City and Heritage Park officials joined them to tour the site of the fast-approaching May 26-29 Memorial Day weekend country music festival.

“We came to walk the grounds of Winnebago (Industries) and Heritage Park,” Hale said. “Although we’ve all been there before, the goal was to see the grounds with fresh eyes, without people or structures so we can build DenimFest to be the best festival!”

“It takes several elements to make a spectacular festival experience - comfortable clean grounds, a location outside a metropolitan area, big sky, a great audience and great music! Forest City has them all,” Denim said. “It felt great to be back walking through the campgrounds and will be even better Memorial Day Weekend without the snow. Though, I still may bring my yak boots!”

The group landed at the Forest City Municipal Airport around 9:30 on a snowy morning. They met with Forest City Mayor Ron Holland and Jim Oulman of Heritage Park during the site visit. They were all joined over lunch at Shooterz by Forest City Economic Development Executive Director Beth Bilyeu, Winnebago Industries Vice President of Government and Industry Relations Chad Reece, and others that included DenimFest team members, Todd and Jordon McCubbin, from Fort Dodge.

Hale also said that local radio personality, Mark Skaar, stopped by to join the group for lunch.

“Ron Holland and Mark Skaar were instrumental in making this all happen,” Hale said. “Mark Skaar hooked up Ron Holland and Joe. Ron and Joe spoke about Joe bringing DenimFest to Forest City… We called a partner in Fort Dodge, who agreed with the plan, and here we are!”

Joe Denim is a longtime country music insider, who in addition to booking and organizing successful music festivals, is an entertainer and performer himself.

Cancelled by COVID in 2020, there were two annual Country Thunder Iowa events held before event officials announced intent to leave their five-year lease agreement with Heritage Park after the 2022 festival. Just a few short months later, DenimFest was announced on Joe Denim’s Facebook page.

Hale explained that DenimFest started on a small-scale by design just two years ago in Fort Dodge with county music recording artist Jason Brown at Fort Frenzy. Again last summer, an event was held there with songwriter Earl Bud Lee, who penned the song “Friends in Low Places,” which Garth Brooks helped make famous.

“They were meant to be smaller events,” said Hale, turning back to Forest City preparations. “This is going to be the biggest DenimFest there is, so we’re really excited. We’re working all day, every day to make this the best experience it can be for the fans.”

Hale said there will be a big military component to the festival on and off the stage, especially since it is being held on Memorial Day weekend. She said the team has already reached out to local veterans and military organizations. In addition, military discounts will be provided in relation to the weekend’s events, to be announced soon on the DenimFest website.

Hale said concert headliners will also be announced soon before tickets go on sale, upon finalization of contracts.

“Our festival will be similar to but better than festivals around the country,” said Denim to potential weekend-long attendees. “Expect cheap beer and free showers in the campgrounds. And of course, great country music.”

“It’s funny how now most touring artists don’t get to play their music out in the fields where country is country!” continued Denim. “We can get back to our country roots in Forest City, that’s why I love this place and why I’m gonna be back year after year to celebrate country music!”

Some similarities for Forest City concert goers that have attended prior area festivals will include things such as the stage location and recreational vehicle parking areas.

Tickets will be available for purchase locally and at denimfest.com.