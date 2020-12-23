Swanson Trucking relocating to larger facility north of Forest City

“We’ve got the building enclosed for winter so inside work can continue, but it is a step-by-step process,” said Swanson. He said the building has four oversized overhead doors for semis and two regular garage doors as well as about a half dozen other door entrances for the various parts of the building being planned. The enclosed office space will have at least two offices, two other rooms for parts and tools, and a conference room with kitchenette.

There will be a restroom and apartment space added to the back of the new steel building. Swanson said it may be one apartment initially for himself and other drivers to use when needed. Another apartment could be added later.

Longer-term, he is looking to build a new home for his entire family somewhere on the property. He and his wife have three daughters, 7-year-old Bristol, 3-year-old Finley, and 10-month-old Nova.

Swanson said he landed the prime location along Highway 69, providing direct access to truck routes, through a land swap with another local landowner, which he had been considering for two or three years. Swanson hired an attorney and traded a similar plot of land he owned just east of Leland for the property. Keeping it in the family, Swanson’s cousin, Matt Swanson of Swanson Customs, did some preliminary site work.