Swanson Trucking relocating to larger facility north of Forest City

Many passers-by on busy U.S. Highway 69 have been curious about large-scale dirt work and building construction that has been ongoing between Forest City and Leland since July.
It is a long-anticipated relocation and expansion of Swanson Trucking, a third generation family-owned trucking business that just keeps growing.
Swanson Trucking was started in 1946 by Swanson’s grandfather, Ron “Babe” Swanson. Swanson’s late father, Monte Swanson, ran the second generation of the business, with Shane Swanson first getting involved in 2004.
Swanson Trucking has been located south of Forest City for more than 10 years, not far from the Forest City Municipal Airport, but about a mile and a half from the vital access to Highway 69.
“It’s a long mile and a half from the highway right now,” said owner Shane Swanson. “We had been looking at doing this for a while. We’ve outgrown the shop we’re in now as we’ve added more trucks, so we’re going to get this new shop going to run trucks out of there. The thinking is to go big or go home.”
Swanson said that with six semi-trucks and four full-time and four part-time drivers presently, and looking to add yet another 18-wheel big rig for additional hauling, the new building and expansion was really a no-brainer. Especially during cold Iowa winters, sufficient indoor space for the trucks is vital.
“We had one truck when I started in this family business,” said Swanson. “We quickly went to two trucks and just kept growing from there. These trucks take up such a large amount of space. Putting in this building has been a big challenge, the biggest thing we’ve ever done with the business.”
Swanson Trucking moves many agricultural products such as corn, beans and fertilizer all across Iowa and to many surrounding Midwest states. Swanson said this includes shipping raw food products and grains to large egg-laying facilities and hog confinements.
His company partners with the local elevator, Farmers Coop Association, for many of its local deliveries including frequent runs to AGP facilities in Mason City and Eagle Grove.
In addition to mostly hopper (grain) trucks for large grain commodities, Swanson Trucking also moves liquid fertilizers via tanker trucks. Swanson estimates that the company’s drivers will have logged one million miles total by the end of the year. So, there is also a full-time mechanic on staff that works on the company’s fleet and also does repairs for others.
Swanson’s wife and business partner/co-owner, Danya, handles the company’s bookkeeping and will have an office inside the south-side building entrance once construction is completed. Swanson said the goal is to be able to relocate business operations following spring planting early next year.
“We’ve got the building enclosed for winter so inside work can continue, but it is a step-by-step process,” said Swanson. He said the building has four oversized overhead doors for semis and two regular garage doors as well as about a half dozen other door entrances for the various parts of the building being planned. The enclosed office space will have at least two offices, two other rooms for parts and tools, and a conference room with kitchenette.
There will be a restroom and apartment space added to the back of the new steel building. Swanson said it may be one apartment initially for himself and other drivers to use when needed. Another apartment could be added later.
Longer-term, he is looking to build a new home for his entire family somewhere on the property. He and his wife have three daughters, 7-year-old Bristol, 3-year-old Finley, and 10-month-old Nova.
Swanson said he landed the prime location along Highway 69, providing direct access to truck routes, through a land swap with another local landowner, which he had been considering for two or three years. Swanson hired an attorney and traded a similar plot of land he owned just east of Leland for the property. Keeping it in the family, Swanson’s cousin, Matt Swanson of Swanson Customs, did some preliminary site work.
“We basically scraped the top of a hill off and moved it over to build up the driveway,” said Swanson. “In addition to the dirt, we hauled in about 25 loads of gravel just to be able to get in and out of the site. We still will have to build the drive up a lot more and bring in a lot more gravel.”
K-Van Construction Company, Inc. - Lester Buildings in Iowa Falls is the contractor for the building project. Strommer Overhead Doors installed the building's overhead doors.
Swanson emphasized that Swanson Trucking is often looking for more drivers. The successful business expansion and relocation that is well under way should make employee recruitment easier.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.