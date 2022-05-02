Supervisors reject housing incentive

At the April 26 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting, a North Iowa Area Council of Governments contract for rural tax abatement became an item of contention.

Chris Diggins from NIACOG was present with the hope of beginning work soon.

“If you approve it, we’re actually going to start developing this thing today,” Diggins said of the contract for five-year tax abatement, which was intended as an incentive for construction or improvement of housing in Mitchell County. NIACOG’s goal is to advance the development of the North Iowa region, according to its website.

However, the Board of Supervisors voted against approving the NIACOG contract. Supervisors Mike Mayer, Mark Hendrickson and Steve Smolik voted no, while Supervisors Todd Frein and Jim Wherry voted yes.

At the April 19 meeting, the Board of Supervisors had approved taking action on rural tax abatement, with Hendrickson and Mayer voting yes.

“After reviewing it… the county’s going to need the tax dollars,” Mayer explained to Diggins about why he voted no on April 26. “A lot of houses are going to get built anyway from what I understand.”

Hendrickson stated that after voting yes, it had been his understanding that the contract would come back to the Board of Supervisors for review before April 26.

“There’s nothing to look at,” Diggins said. “You’ve seen samples of what it will basically be. It’s whether you want to do it or not. You’re either offering the incentive or you’re not. The plan is a very simple part. You either want to encourage improvements or you don’t.”

“I just don’t understand it, because last week the majority of us thought we’d do this,” Wherry said.

Frein spoke of his desire to be at the forefront of offering the incentive, as no other counties in the region have adopted a similar plan, according to Diggins. Diggins stated he believed Adams, Wayne, Page and Van Buren counties were offering a similar tax abatement.

Diggins also told the Board of Supervisors he was under the impression Mitchell County wanted to move forward with a NIACOG contract, and that was why he returned for the April 26 meeting.

“I did a little more research,” Mayer said in response. “Houses are going for a lot more money than they’re probably worth. The market is pretty hot anyway. If someone’s going to build, they’re going to build without an incentive. I feel like we’re just giving something away that we don’t have to.”

Wherry countered that the incentive would not only be to build, but to remodel. “We’re not giving anything away because we’ve never received it,” he said, stating that the cities of Stacyville, Riceville, Osage and St. Ansgar already offer the plan. “The proposal was to do this for the rural parts of the county…. (Mitchell County Assessor Amy Folkerts) was totally onboard with it.”

Wherry explained that the tax abatement is for five years based on the first $75,000, not the total value of the property. Higgins said a $75,000 improvement to a home would be a $1,000 tax abatement per year.

“It’s new money, not old money you’re abating,” Higgins said.

St. Ansgar Mayor Keith Horgen argued that building costs were higher than the previous year, which might discourage both construction of new housing and the remodel of old housing.

“$1,000 on that $75,000, that’s not a lot of money,” Horgen said. “You’re talking about it as a giveaway. It’s an investment. It’s money you don’t have yet.”

Mayer said that with inflation on the rise, the county needs property tax revenue. He added that the county already has a $10,000 tear-down incentive. “They’re already committed to building because they have the first incentive,” he said in explaining his decision not to approve the NIACOG contract.

Hendrickson left open the possibility of exploring the proposal at a future date.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

