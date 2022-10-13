Supervisors discuss potential county ordinance for hazardous liquid pipelines

Hancock County supervisors reported at their Oct. 10 meeting that they are investigating the possibility of developing a county ordinance for the purpose of regulating and restricting the use of land for the transport of hazardous liquid via pipeline.

It comes on the heels of Shelby County supervisors recently scheduling public hearings on a similar ordinance, referred by its planning and zoning commission. That ordinance includes requirements for conditional use permits, separation distances, and application requirements, and emergency response and hazard mitigation plans. With the proposed Summit Carbon solutions pipeline set to cross drainage-rich farmland in Hancock County, the Hancock County board expressed it is something worth considering, among other options to address concerns about the proposed project on the front side. It would take capture carbon dioxide from ethanol plants, liquify, and transport it to North Dakota for underground storage.

Supervisor Sis Greiman said that the board of supervisors provided the Shelby County ordinance to the county’s inspection and engineering firm of Snyder & Associates in addition to Hancock County Attorney Blake Norman. She said the board is working closely with Kristina Paradise of Snyder & Associates on all options to help address a number of concerns about the proposed pipeline.

“We are definitely reviewing what we could do,” Greiman said. “Maybe we can negotiate with Summit or become an intervenor to get an opportunity to speak before the Iowa Utilities Board. Right now, we haven’t done anything, but start asking a lot of questions.”

Greiman said the board’s biggest concerns for Hancock County are disruption of drainage districts, EMS and hazardous response planning for potential incidents associated with any such future pipeline, county road crossings, and unforeseen long-term implications associated with a hazardous liquid pipeline.

“Should we do an ordinance, should we visit with Summit Carbon Solutions and try to negotiate easements and such or should we have someone speak before the Iowa Utilities Board, these are all some of the things we’re considering,” Greiman said. “This kind of pipeline is all new to us. We really would like to be visionaries and have all I’s dotted and T’s crossed when it comes to this.”

Shelby County is just the first of a number of Iowa counties working to adopt ordinances for carbon pipelines, according to the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter.

During Monday’s meeting, Greiman and Supervisor Chair Jerry Tlach raised questions about the legality of such an ordinance and whether it could be enforceable in regards to the proposed carbon pipeline. The draft ordinance being proposed in Shelby County creates an article for the regulation of a hazardous liquid pipeline in that county. There are about a half dozen subsections. One cites a need to lawfully regulate and restrict use of county land for hazardous liquid transport in accordance with the county’s comprehensive plan to protect public safety, health, well-being, and various necessary infrastructure. Another cites the county’s legal obligation to provide emergency response and hazard mitigation planning.

The Shelby County ordinance advocates a process in which pipeline operators would work with county officials to obtain all local permits or approvals prior to construction based upon terms, conditions, and restrictions for “just and proper” route location. There is also language for more community involvement regarding planning and development around cities, working collaboratively with the county to assure development standards, service provisions, potential growth patterns, and more.

“If we do this, what happens, do we get sued?” Greiman said. “We could possibly try to work with the company as a first option. Maybe Jake Ketzner of Summit Carbon Solutions should come back and meet with us again to discuss all this.”

Summit filed its application for pipeline permit in Iowa with the Iowa Utilities Board in January and said in its last quarterly update that it anticipates an IUB decision on the application by June 2023. Construction of the pipeline in Iowa could begin shortly after the company obtaining a permit.

“These pipelines could devastate the land at the very least,” Greiman said. “The drainage and the crops are never the same. As for the eminent domain part, I’m still trying to figure out what the benefit of this is, unlike oil or natural gas.”

Maintenance and cleaning

With Jacob Schreur having adjusted to his new job responsibilities as interim maintenance director, supervisors approved the termination of an independent contractor agreement with Jason Lackore. He has provided cleaning services since Aug. 25 for the Hancock County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center. The contract allowed for either party to terminate the agreement early, according to Greiman.

Supervisors also approved adding a maintenance person to assist Schreur. Notice of that position was to be posted in-house for five days and then published. Schreur and Greiman will interview candidates and bring their recommendation to the board. Applications will be accepted until Oct 28.

“We were so thankful for Jason stepping up and helping,” Greiman said. “We’re not going to dawdle. Hopefully, we can get somebody else here as soon as possible.”

In other business, the board approved of waiving a 14-day waiting period for construction of the hog building by Summit Pork IV, LLP in section 23 of Ellington Township. There were no public objections to the request brought by Brian Ritland of Pinnacle, on behalf of Summit Pork.