Supervisor explains MItchell County In-Fill, Tax Abatement proposals

I feel it is important as a Mitchell County supervisor to look forward and improve Mitchell County. One of those goals is to attract industry, commercial businesses and have adequate housing. We also need to support our already established industry for expansion projects they may be considering. In today's world, things do not happen by sitting idle. Regardless if it is government, business or individuals, you need to invest in something if you expect to advance in any manner.

Mitchell County currently has an In-Fill Lot Program, and I have proposed a Tax Abatement Program. I will explain both.

The In-Fill Lot Program is designed to remove derelict buildings from a parcel and build a house on that property within two years. Mitchell County will pay the demolition contractor up to $10,000 toward the removal of the existing structure. The developer/builder/owner agrees to build a new house within two years or the money must be repaid. This program is designed to clean up our county and increase our property tax base. Taxes paid on the new house are far more than taxes that would have been received for the existing structure. We are making an investment in ourselves to gain more property tax in the future. An increased property tax base is a benefit to all residents of Mitchell County.

The Tax Abatement Program is designed to aid commercial ventures and individuals in constructing new businesses and new homes in Mitchell County. This program also applies to improvements to existing structures if the improvement is 10% or more of the value of the existing structure. I can email you documents/information that pertain to the requirements of this program. Tax Abatement is allowed under Iowa Code and is not something Mitchell County is inventing. The cities of Stacyville, Riceville, St. Ansgar and Osage already use this exact Iowa Code Tax Abatement plan for their towns. Iowa Code prohibits a county from imposing this on an incorporated city. Mitchell County would be implementing this to ALL unincorporated (rural) areas of Mitchell County. Before this could happen, notification is placed in the newspaper, there are public hearings, and notification by letter to all property owners in the rural areas would take place. It is a rare day when an individual does not want a reduction in the amount of property tax they are required to pay.

You may review the documents I mentioned earlier, but I will briefly explain how the tax abatement would work. An individual builds a new home or makes an improvement on a new structure. If the new structure is valued at $300,000 (example - pick any number), the taxable value is reduced to $225,000 and the assessor determines taxable value on the $225,000. Property tax dollar savings to the individual is approximately $1,000 per year, or $5,000 over five years. The reduction in taxes is in place for five years. After five years the abatement ends and taxes are paid on the full assessed value. The abatement process for commercial building is slightly different and can be read in the documents I mentioned earlier. By Mitchell County agreeing to receive less property tax for a defined period of time, we are helping individuals to build new and make improvements to their property. Tax Abatement is not tied to the In-Fill Lot program. They are separate programs. If used in conjunction with one another, we are not only helping to get rid of derelict buildings but helping individuals to build or purchase a home on what was once a property with low property tax value. We are making an investment in ourselves to gain more property tax in the future. An increased property tax base is a benefit to all residents of Mitchell County.

As said earlier, things do not generally happen on their own. You need to do something in order to make things happen.

You may contact me if you have questions or concerns with any of this. I highly recommend that you contact all Mitchell County supervisors to give them your input on how we need to continue to move Mitchell County in a forward direction.

District 1 – Todd Frein – (641) 832-3942 – option 1 tfrein@mitchellcoia.us

District 2 – Jim Wherry – (641) 832-3942 – option 2 jwherry@mitchellcoia.us

District 3 – Steve Smolik – (641) 832-3942 – option 3 ssmolik@mitchellcoia.us

District 4 – Mike Mayer – (641) 832-3942 – option 4 mmayer@mitchellcoia.us

District 5 – Mark Hendrickson – (641) 832-3942 – option 5 mhendrickson@mitchellcoia.us

Jim Wherry is a member of the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors.

