On the heels of the North Dakota Public Service Commission recently denying its permit application for a proposed hazardous liquid (CO2) pipeline, Summit Carbon Solutions is looking to address Commission concerns such as pipeline route locations near Bismarck.

In a news release, Summit Carbon Solutions announced it has heard the Commission’s concerns, is looking at the plans again, and will address the issues, including reroutes, in a reconsidered application that it plans to file. The pipeline would cross five Midwest states, including Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Iowa and locally the counties of Hancock, Cerro Gordo, and Kossuth.

The carbon pipeline is proposed to capture carbon dioxide produced by ethanol plants and transport it as a liquid under high pressure to permanent storage in deep underground geologic locations in North Dakota.

The news release states that the company is determined to get it right for everyone involved with goals of working together, understanding everyone's concerns, and ensuring this project fits well with what North Dakota wants for its future, especially in areas like energy and agriculture.

Summit Carbon Solutions also announced it has secured 80% of voluntary easements for its pipeline route in North Dakota and continues to negotiate with additional landowners every day. The company is partnering with 34 Midwest ethanol plants, making a $900 million investment in North Dakota. It said that it is committed to:

Giving a boost to the ethanol industry and supporting everyone involved – from plant workers to the farmers selling corn.

Helping secure a market for liquid fuels and the internal combustion engine.

Opening new market opportunities in the region.

Ensuring farmers and ranchers are treated right, from good compensation to taking care of their lands.

Summit Carbon Solutions has partnered with Minnkota Power Cooperative for access to its sequestration site, Project Tundra. The company has also acquired nearly 90% of the pore space rights within its own sequestration sites in North Dakota.