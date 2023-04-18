Summit Carbon Solutions representatives and employees on April 17 updated Hancock County supervisors on the pipeline that is proposed to cross Hancock County. They also noted some progress in obtaining voluntary easements in the county and touted tax revenues associated with the project.

“We are at, as of last week, 70% in Hancock County,” said Summit representative with TurnKey Logistics, Kaylee Langrell. “That’s almost 24 easement miles. We’re at 67.85% statewide as of last Wednesday (April 12).”

Those figures represent the company’s latest internal compilations to be included in required regulatory filings with the Iowa Utilities Board.

“You say it is at 70% or 24 miles in the county,” Supervisor Gary Rayhons said. “I’ve asked this before. How many dollars have been spent (on this) in Hancock County alone?”

Langrell provided Rayhons provided an estimate of approximately $8 million to date.

Summit Vice President of Tax Joel Gustafson presented information on property tax revenues that the project would bring to Hancock County. He said the pipeline would, essentially, be assessed property. The Iowa Department of Revenue would review and assess its value, based on things such as pipeline miles and associated earnings, among other things. Gustafson said the company has partnered with Ernst & Young for compilation of an associated public report. He reported it foresees nearly $31 million in capital expenditures, including many intangible items ranging from easement agreements obtained to crop damages paid.

“So, it’s significantly higher than the tangible piece,” said Gustafson, noting that the company’s cost estimate should be relatively close to what it is going to spend in the county. “Essentially, every dime spent on the pipeline will go on your property tax base.”

Gustafson suggested that the asset value would have a slow depreciation over 40 years for the life of the pipeline with tax depreciation based on a seven-year increment.

“The state will want to schedule all the costs of your pipe, pretty much all the dollars we spend,” said Gustafson, estimating that Hancock County represents about 5% of the proposed project’s total Iowa pipe. He said taxes could begin being collected for the first year of operation.

Summit Senior Pipeline Manager Grant Terry addressed supervisors’ concerns about leak and incident response, including pipeline shutoffs. He said the company will have remote monitoring with access from Ames, 24 hours a day and seven days a week. In addition, he noted there would be manual access to shutoff valves with company workers located in the county, who would go to valve sites before and after snow or storm events. He said they would check on things such as emergency use, solar-powered battery packs at the valve sites.

Supervisor Chair Sis Greiman recommended the company should provide multiple electric vehicles to the county for possible emergency response, citing the fact that combustion engines could fail due to CO2 density in a significant release. Terry noted Summit personnel would work with county and emergency response officials on education in advance of pipeline operation. He also said safety strategy can entail the use of dispersion analysis, but such information can aid sabotage efforts in the wrong hands. He noted that dispersion studies are based on a wide range of factors, including time of year, temperature, and atmospheric conditions.

Greiman also asked if odorant could be added. Terry responded that it is not added to a pure carbon line such as what Summit is proposing because it could potentially change the makeup of the CO2, which could create other concerns.

Addressing supervisors’ concerns about the pipeline being sold, repurposed, or shut down prematurely, Terry said the project has a lot of feasibility beyond government tax credits meant to boost it initially.

“There shouldn’t be any revenue concerns, even after the government credit goes away,” Terry said. “All obligations travel from owner to owner. It transfers that obligation to the new owner for any owner of the project.”

“It transfers,” continued Terry, noting it is also standard to include an abandonment clause. “It never goes away, ever. We write into the easements that this line can only be used for CO2 as a single pipeline. A new owner would have to go to the Iowa Utilities Board to (restart regulatory processes and) repurpose. They would have to renegotiate every easement in all five states.”

Terry said Summit will enter into a 50/50 split with partnering ethanol plants of premiums received for reduced carbon intensity scores under the existing tax credit system. He responded that truck transport of carbon is not highly feasible, particularly with the sheer number of drivers that would be required.